The Autobots are rolling onto the battlefield in Supercell’s Squad Busters Transformers crossover event. This is the first time that characters from outside of Supercell’s library of mobile games are joining the roster of playable squad members.

Mobile gaming giant Supercell is teaming up with Hasbro to bring Optimus Prime and Elita-1 to Squad Busters to fight alongside characters from games like Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars. The game team teased the concept of IP crossovers back in April in our Squad Busters interview, but the Autobots are the first characters to make the jump through the portal and into the action.

During the crossover event, you can unlock adorable, chibi versions of Optimus Prime and Elita-1 to join your squad in ten-person multiplayer matches, and you can also grab some awesome Transformers-inspired skins and themed power-ups for your other units. Squad Busters’ game lead Eino Joas says, “While we’re just getting started, we’re already seeing how our players are particularly passionate about collecting beloved characters from different Supercell games and getting to play with them. That’s just one reason why we’re so excited to bring Transformers to Squad Busters.”

When is the Squad Busters Transformers collaboration?

You can join Optimus Prime and Elita-1 in Squad Busters from September 16 to October 7, 2024. This coincides wonderfully with Hasbro’s celebrations for Transformers Day on September 17 and the release of Transformers One in theatres on September 20.

That’s the lowdown on the Squad Busters Transformers collaboration. If you’re just getting into the game, make sure you check out our Squad Busters tier list and Squad Busters codes next. Alternatively, for more massive robots, take a look at our list of the best mech games on Switch and mobile.