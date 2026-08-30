Stage Tour isn't hiding from its Guitar Hero roots, and I can't wait to play more

Ever since Guitar Hero Live put the series to bed in 2015, there's been a huge void in my life. It's a void that can only be filled by plastic guitars, charming digital avatars, and a selection of the finest rock bangers from the last three decades. I thought Fortnite Festival might plug the hole, but Harmonix's rhythm-game offshoot isn't quite it. Enter Stage Tour, a spiritual successor from Red Octane Games - a rejuvenated iteration of the original Guitar Hero developers.

Not only is it fantastic from the outset, but it's easily one of the best games I've checked out at Gamescom 2026. By now you may have seen a few trailers and perhaps a glimpse of the new Switch game's setlist. On the surface, it has all those familiar Guitar Hero quirks: cartoonish characters, bombastic arenas, and hits destined to reawaken your inner emo or grunge days. Red Octane Games knows exactly what people want, and it isn't shying away from it.

Picking up one of the Stage Tour's many guitar peripherals, in this case, one modelled after the Kramer Striker, I instantly feel transported back to 2006, when I was jamming Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench in Guitar Hero 2. That's because it feels brilliant in my hands, with the right amount of heft and ergonomics immediately apparent. It's no surprise given that Embracer C.O.O Lee Guinchard, a hardware legend deeply entrenched in Guitar Hero history, is involved.

The satisfying clacks of the frets and strumbar are all there, emboldened by the authenticity of having proper brands at Stage Tour's side. Other guitars in the room are based on classic Gibson SG and Les Paul models. Before I've even played a note of Stage Tour, the quality of its instruments indicates that this isn't just a quick fix; it's the replacement we've been waiting for over a decade.

So, beyond a few song charts in the game's trailers, what is Stage Tour setting out to do? It isn't just a case of familiar modes like Quickplay, where you pick your favorite tracks to blast through at will. And it isn't just rising through setlists to the hardest group of songs. Tour Mode, while not on offer to play, sounds wicked. It's a roguelite mode that takes you and your band across venues, often throwing in challenges along the way. And yes, there will be boss fights.

To combat them and the obstacles in your way, community manager Jacob Inselmann tells me that FX pedals help in these endeavours. While there aren't any confirmed brands for their designs, I ask whether these pedals will pay homage to iconic gear like the Electro-Harmonix Big Muff or Boss DS-1. To that end, Inselmann notes that Red Octane's designers are expressing their love for rock history.

More details about this mode are said to be coming in the buildup to launch. There's also Judgments, a versus-style mode focused on your performance, and Karaoke - which is, you know, self-explanatory. For now, our demo is sampling a few tracks and getting acquainted with the hardware. There will be a microphone at release, but a fellow journalist and I are alternating between guitar and drums.

Let me tell you: I suck at playing drums. That being said, the kit itself is well-made and can take quite the beating. The snare and toms are nicely spaced, while the cymbals are elevated to get those crash and ride hits. In the hands of someone more skilled, I can imagine that drummers will be right at home.

Between the aesthetic of its character models, arenas, and song charts, there's just something distinct about Stage Tour. It's something only Red Octane Games can do. There's a human element in how Guitar Hero games feel. It becomes second nature with ease. If, like me, you've been chasing that familiar feeling, then I'm glad to say it's here in full force.

Our setlist is a wonderful mix of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, and a fantastic close on Smashmouth's All-Star. It's an apt song to end on, considering that's exactly the vibe I'm basking in. The external noise of the Gamescom halls fades away, and I'm left focusing on the crowd, giving them what they want: a show. I haven't felt this specific brand of euphoria since Guitar Hero: Metallica. I'm suddenly taken back to 20 years ago, when life was simpler, and all that mattered was how well I could slide down to that orange fret. It's absolute bliss.

You see, I owe a lot to the Guitar Hero games. They inspired me to pick up a real guitar, starting my journey with a rubbish Encore Stratocaster copy, playing the opening riff to Weezer's Pork and Beans on repeat to my brother's annoyance. These games cultivated my love for music, exposing me to bands and sub-genres I'd never have found otherwise. There really is magic in these rhythm games.

I'm hoping Stage Tour can ignite the same spark in other people when it arrives in December. Whether that's by playing local couch multiplayer or ripping solos online, Red Octane Games is presenting us with a new digital world waiting to be rocked.

For more Gamescom coverage, head over to the Pocket Tactics Discord server.