If you're looking to revisit the classic Stalker trilogy (who isn't?), then developer GSC Game World is working up a treat for you. Despite adding polish to the original games with the remaster collection, the studio has more for you, as it announces brand new Enhanced Editions of the Legends of the Zone package. However, as exciting as this is, one potentially excellent feature remains off the table.

Speaking about the new Stalker game improvements, GSC Game World shares that the Enhanced Editions contain "new shaders, lighting, textures, gamepad support, Steam Deck [support], Steam Workshop, and more." However, one feature that I wish more RPGs of this scale would embrace is cross-platform saves. It's an incredibly useful tool that makes picking and playing games between platforms easier and avoids losing hours of progress. Sadly, the developer confirms this isn't the case with Stalker.

"Cross-platform saves between PC and consoles are not supported. Your saved data will be specific to the platform you are playing on," GSC Game World details. It's disappointing, but there is good news if you're looking to dive into these games without spending extra cash. Owners of the previous version of Legends of the Zone receive the Enhanced Edition in their respective Steam Deck game and GOG libraries immediately. If you don't already own them, these marketplaces will only supply the refreshed collection going forward.

However, GSC Game World adds that "if you want to buy the games or the collection, you'll get the classic three games for free when you purchase Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition."

Graphically, this refreshed collection features major improvements to lighting and overall texture quality, bringing it more in line with modern-looking FPS games. GSC Game World's overhaul includes "updated skyboxes, enhancements to GodRays and the overall lighting system, and refined surface reflections, including effects for wetness, [and] improved 3D models for NPCs and guns."

Alongside this, the trilogy's UI is implementing usability across consoles, PC, and portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck. On the subject of Valve's handheld, Steam Deck owners can look forward to dedicated tweaks, according to the studio: "Yes, Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Enhanced Edition has been optimized for Steam Deck."

It's unclear what GSC Game World is referring to specifically, but we speculate that this means refined graphical presets that lean into the lower processing power of the Steam Deck. These games already run decently on Steam Deck and my platform of choice, the ROG Ally, so this is nothing but a win in my eyes.

