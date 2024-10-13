Fourteen years later, the original Stalker trilogy is getting a brand-new lease of life, this time in a handheld package. Developer and publisher GSC Game World is bundling the original trio of beloved FPS games, as it brings the Legends of the Zone remasters to the Nintendo Switch. And the best news is that you don’t have to wait long to play them.

The developer confirms on social media that the first three Stalker games will debut on Nintendo Switch on Thursday, October 31, 2024. It follows an initial announcement during August’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, where it was teased that the FPS game trilogy would release in November. Clearly great progress has been made to get it out of the door quicker, as the developer says the release is “slightly ahead of the initially planned November release window.”

Set within an alternative reality based upon the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine, players take up the mantle of a Stalker – dangerous explorers that venture into The Zone in search of resources and potential riches. However, survival isn’t exactly easy, as GSC Game World’s approach to open-world games is often merciless and bleak. Ammo is typically hard to come by, and The Zone is full of rogue factions and even mutated foes.

The Legends of the Zone trilogy previously released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, but Nintendo Switch players will be getting a suite of handheld-exclusive improvements. “These versions of the classic games are fully optimized for Switch, including, but not limited to, adapted shooting system with gyro aiming, touch interface and controls, refined visuals, and full handheld and TV mode support,” the developer explains.

Additionally, GSC Game World iterates that this collection is ideal for “those who want to refresh their memories and for new stalkers.” Having played this trilogy myself on other platforms, and back at when they originally released, GSC Game World’s chilling blend of gritty warfare and blood-curdling horror still hits the mark. The Agroprom underground section is the stuff of nightmares.

GSC Game World released Stalker: Shadow of Chornobyl in 2007, with Clear Sky and Call of Pripyat following in 2008 and 2009 respectively. Since then, the wait for a new entry has been painstakingly long, but it’ll be almost over when Stalker 2 lands on November 21, 2024. Sadly, Xbox and PC players will be the first to get their fill of the action. Who knows, maybe a Nintendo Switch 2 port will emerge in the future.