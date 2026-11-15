Stand Out codes November 2026

Vampires, petty thievery, arm-wrestling, and more await you in this Jojo-inspired Roblox game. Plus, you can pick up Stand Out codes to help you... stand out even more in your gang or on the leaderboards. It's you and your floating guy against the world.

Codes offer arrows and Dalas, which is the currency used in the world of Stand Out. You can use this to fast travel by Huber, or buy other useful boosts and items to speed up your progress in becoming a goated fighter.

Here are all the new Stand Out codes:

50KLIKES - three lucky arrows and 2.5k Dalas

- three lucky arrows and 2.5k Dalas HUGE100K - a bizarre arrow

- a bizarre arrow THANKYOUHUGERELEASETHANKS - two mysterious arrows and a normal arrow

- two mysterious arrows and a normal arrow RELEASE - three mysterious arrows

If you're done with these codes, there are tons of other Roblox games that offer freebies, so check out our Roblox codes list.

How do I redeem Stand Out codes?

It's mercifully easy to redeem Stand Out codes, but only once you know how. We've added a step-by-step guide below:

Join the Studio Umbra: Europa community group

Launch Stand Out on Roblox

Tap on the phone you were given at Iko Iko in the tutorial

Press the green box icon 'gifts' and enter your code in the box

Click redeem, and then click 'claim' when you see it listed below

How do I get more Stand Out codes?

The best way to get more Stand Out codes is to check back on this page, as we're dedicated to making sure you have all the latest freebies. While you can technically source codes yourself via the game's social media pages, we recommend taking the easy route. There's no catch, just come back soon!

Is there a Stand Out Discord server?

Yes, there is. Join it here to become part of the community, find a variety of channels to chat with other players, and get all the game news. This includes the ability to vote on certain decisions the developer is making, ask them questions, and search for teammates to tackle bosses with. It's a no-brainer.