Heading into Stand Out, you may find that there are a lot of stands you can use. But which ones are best? Our Stand Out tier list can help you pull together a team and use the top types to take down enemies. The game is based on Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and is made by Studio Umbra: Europa.

Speaking of the creator, make sure to click through to our list of new Stand Out codes from the developer for some free arrows, and maybe even a stand.

Stand Out tier list

Rank Stands S Big Mouth Strikes Again, Crazy Diamond, King Crimson, Kraft Work, Mandom, Star Platinum, Star Platinum: The World, The Hand, The Hustle, The World, The World Alternative Universe A Beyond the Sea, Emperor, Glory Days, Hermit Purple, Magician's Red, November Rain, The Grateful Dead, The Lock, Tower of Gray, Under World B 200 Balloons, Bad Company, Beach Boy, Cat Size, Cinderella, Death 13, Heaven's Door, Hey Ya!, Highway Star, Kiss, Mr President, Notorious B.I.G, Silver Chariot, Smooth Operators, The MATTEKUDASAI, Yo-Yo Ma C Catch the Rainbow, Cheap Trick, Cinderella, Harvest, Lyin' Eyes, Smoke on the Water, The Sun, Tubular Bells, Walking Heart, Yellow Temperance D Burning Down the House, Rolling Stones, Strength, Super Fly

How do I get more stands in Stand Out?

As you play through the tutorial, you get a Beyond the Sea stand, which can help you out to begin with. After that, you can get more from arrows, which vary in rarity, including mysterious, bizarre, and lucky.

You can get arrows from redeems, playing through the tutorial, certain quests, and by buying them in the store. You can also combine your arrows to make them into higher rarities, which means better stands.

Some stands require a little bit of extra work, like finishing the main storyline, side quests, or taking part in raids.