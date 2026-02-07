Star Fishing codes February 2026

There are loads of fishing experiences in Roblox, so many that it makes me think it's bordering on obsession. But if you're looking for Star Fishing codes, it means you're bored of catching carp or trout. Your gaze is set on something far bigger: space itself. Well, we can help you bag the largest stars in the night sky.

Gifts for Star Fishing often deal out cash, which is the currency driving the game's mechanics. Want a new rod or bobber? You'll need money, and there's plenty of it to redeem below.

Star Fishing codes

Here are all the new Star Fishing codes:

alpha - 200 gems and 5K cash (new!)

- 200 gems and 5K cash (new!) katt - 250 gems and 5K cash (new!)

There are loads of Roblox games beyond Star Fishing, but do you get rewards for them? Our massive list of Roblox codes can get you sorted there.

How do I redeem Star Fishing codes?

When you decide what codes you want to claim, you'll need to find the redemption box in Roblox. If you're struggling to find it, here's what you need to do.

Launch Star Fishing in Roblox

Tap the 'settings' button at the top left of your screen

Copy and paste your code into the 'codes' box, then press claim

Enjoy your rewards

How can I get more Star Fishing codes?

Still itching for more Star Fishing codes? Bookmark this page, share it with your friends, and check back in again. When more updates come to the game, we'll be sure to add the latest rewards to the list above.

Is there a Star Fishing Discord server?

Yes, there is a Star Fishing Discord server. If you want to trade fishing tips or chat about Roblox, this is the place to do it.

Tap this Star Fishing Discord link

Accept the Discord server invitation

You're now part of the Star Fishing server

You can also join this Roblox community for the game, where other Dragon Riders are waiting.

Why are my Star Fishing codes not working?

Wondering why your codes aren't working? There's a chance the code has expired, so make sure you've chosen one from the active list above. Copy and paste it from the list, too, to avoid any typos.