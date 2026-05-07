Nintendo casually announced a new Star Fox game, and I can't wait

Seeing Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy movie was a pretty clue as to what might be on the horizon, but now we know for sure that a new Star Fox game is on the way, with Nintendo dropping the news out of nowhere. In fact, in a really surprising move, the company gave us a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the upcoming game.

You can imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning to see that a new showcase hit YouTube last night at 11pm in the UK, featuring roughly 20 minutes of Star Fox goodness. To think, I was just speaking with my partner last night about when we could expect the next Nintendo Direct. It introduces you to some of the game modes you can enjoy when the game releases next month. Yes, you read that right, you have just over a month to wait until launch.

The thing I'm most looking forward to is the campaign, which allows us to travel to different planets and engage in some high-octane dogfights in our Arwing. It's going to be fun putting my skills to the test as I evade asteroids when trying to take the enemy down. However, combat isn't just in the skies, with you being able to pilot vehicles both on the ground and in the water.

However, for those of you with a competitive streak, you can make the most out of the new Battle Mode, which puts you in four-versus-four battles with other players. Then, for those after an even bigger challenge, you can replay the stages you clear with even more difficult tasks.

Star Fox is a remake and cinematic take on Lylat Wars, also known as Star Fox 64, which is the second installment in the franchise. As such, the characters and stages have complete overhauls - it's looking fantastic, bringing Fox McCloud into the current generation in style. Plus, there are more details in the cutscenes, helping you to get to know the characters even more.

Only you, McCloud, and your friends, like Falco, can bring peace to the Lylat system, so here's hoping that you're all up to the task. Star Fox is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25, 2026, and it makes the most out of the system's features through the mouse controls and GameChat.

So, what do you think, can I expect to see you in some dogfights when the game releases? Let me know on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.