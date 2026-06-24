Star Fox review - about time you showed up, McCloud

Verdict Star Fox features all the high-octane shooter action that you know and love, while introducing new game modes and features to offer even more replayability. Whether you're an old or new fan, Star Fox is a fun ride - it's reignited my desire for a brand-new adventure with Fox McCloud.

I don't know about you, but for the longest time, I've been begging Nintendo to release a new Star Fox game. We never got one on the Nintendo Switch, but the appearance of a certain Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie led me to believe we'd be getting one on the Nintendo Switch 2 soon. What I didn't expect was for Nintendo to announce it so soon after the film's release - it seemed like a Direct sort of announcement.

Simply titled Star Fox, this game is a remake of the original, also known as Lylat Wars, on the Nintendo 64, giving you the chance to experience another classic. Being as lucky as I am, I've had a week and a half with the game already, and I'm ready to share all of my thoughts with you. Spoiler alert: this is the Star Fox experience I was hoping for.

If you're a fan of the original or the Wii U game, Star Fox Zero, which serves as a reimagining of it, you already know what to expect and will be familiar with the story. Still, as a remake, Star Fox expands upon the narrative, bringing something new to the table, so both old and new fans get to experience something fresh in regards to the story. Namely, there are fleshed-out cutscenes to add a bit more lore to the universe, giving you even more time with McCloud, Falco, Snippy, and Peppy.

Just in case anybody is experiencing the story of Star Fox for the first time with no prior knowledge of Lylat Wars, I'm going to avoid spoilers, but make no mistake, you're in for a treat. Kicking Dr. Andross' ass never gets old, and I can honestly say that the new cutscenes had me even more determined to complete my mission.

Unsurprisingly, the levels are an absolute joy to play through, offering a fun shooting experience in visually stunning locations. The first mission blew me away; I couldn't believe just how good it looks, and, despite how long it's been since the last Star Fox game, I felt right at home, so much so that I embarked on the more difficult path and completed my first run in one sitting straight after firing it up for the first time.

Everyone knows Star Fox for its high-octane dogfights, and this rendition certainly shows that they're still a blast all these years later. In fact, I'd go so far as to say Star Fox is one of 2026's best shooters; it's a thrill ride from start to finish with nonstop action that makes me feel like a certified badass.

Controlling the Arwing is as fun as ever, and the fluid controls ensure your aircraft goes exactly where you want without delay, which is important considering the obstacles you need to evade and the enemies you need to shoot down. The same goes for when you're in the tank and submarine in their respective levels.

Fans of the original game will be pleased to hear that the replayability factor is as strong as ever, with there being numerous paths you can take to complete the campaign, and various difficulties for you to tackle. However, it's not just the options you have in which planets to go to that offer extra value here, as the Star Fox remake features a Challenge mode, allowing you to complete a variety of extra objectives in each level, and let me tell you, some of them are mighty tough. I've always been a fan of hard games, and while the game still poses some difficulty anyway, I relished the opportunity to push myself further with this new feature.

With a fresh lick of paint, I'd say that Fox McCloud and the gang have never looked so good, though I could do without seeing Falco's legs again - I know he's a bird, but let him be an example of why you should never skip leg day. I also need to point out that the voice acting is less than fantastic - most of the characters lack the charismatic and corny personality of the previous games. However, it doesn't detract from the experience overall.

Another key change in Star Fox is the multiplayer, of which there are two modes - one throws you into a dogfight, four players on team Star Fox and the other four on team Star Wolf. Unfortunately, due to my Switch Online account expiring and needing to wait until that precious payday to renew, I was unable to test this game mode. You can be sure I'll be back with my thoughts on it after reinstating my online access.

However, I have plenty of experience with the co-operative mode, completing the campaign that way in one sitting. Out of the gate, I was skeptical, as, instead of the second player controlling a fellow team member like Falco, you're both Fox McCloud - one player controls the Arwing as a pilot, while the other serves as the gunner. On paper, to me, this seemed like a recipe for uncoordinated disaster, but I had an absolute blast, quite literally, as I mostly played as the gunner.

An interesting thing to note about being the gunner is that you have to use the mouse controls, a feature I've voiced my disinterest in since day one. However, Star Fox has done the impossible - I had a lot of fun using the Joy-Con 2's mouse function. The accuracy of my shots might even have improved, and the controls are highly responsive, ensuring the enemy doesn't get the jump on you. Don't get me wrong, while playing solo I prefer to use my Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and think it should be an option in multiplayer, but I can't fault the mouse controls here. It's a good example of a game using them well.

Performance of the game overall is excellent; I didn't encounter a single bug, be it in docked or handheld mode, so you know you can take some great shooter action with you on the go without any issues. Visually, as I already mentioned, the game looks great; I thoroughly enjoyed revisiting the planets, particularly Fichina, with its icy landscapes being lovely to look at. I also enjoyed going through the wormholes; they were weird in all the right ways and demonstrated how good games can look on the NS2.

Star Fox serves as a stark reminder of why many of us have been begging for a new game in the series for so long - as much as I appreciate this remake, it's reignited my deep-seated desire for a brand-new adventure with that rag-tag group of aviators. I highly recommend you pick this one up; whether it's solo or with your wingman, it's a blast.