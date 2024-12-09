Plenty of games have fallen into the abyss over the years, and promising RPG Blue Protocol is unfortunately one of them – until now. Returning with a fresh coat of paint, Bandai Namco’s once-canceled project gains new life as Star Resonance. If you’re curious about how developer Bokura is resurrecting the game, we’ve got all the latest details to sink your teeth into.

Star Resonance uses the foundations of Blue Protocol, albeit with reworked characters, story elements, and gameplay mechanics. Although details about Star Resonance’s development are slim, expect it to take place in Regnas – the same setting as Blue Protocol. Previously, Bokura had announced plans to develop a spin-off title with studio Project Blue Sky, and it appears that Star Resonance is the form it has taken.

Despite its flaws, Project Blue Sky’s free mobile game showed promise, and the game’s newly launched trailer shows off a mostly revamped aesthetic, but that’s not the best part. If you’re a fiend for character creation (let’s face it, we all are), then you’ll get a kick out of this four-minute deep dive into Star Resonance. We’re talking pure sliders galore, from wild hairstyles to the drippiest outfits possible. Of course, that’s only one small morsel of the experience, as other clips feature dizzying boss fights to overcome.

Currently, Bokura is holding a closed beta test from Friday, December 6, 2024, until Thursday, December 19, 2024. While the closed beta is only open to players residing in China, it’s likely that Bokura will open up the testing pool to other regions in the future.

Speaking on the cancellation of Blue Protocol, Bandai Namco Online says that “we have also canceled our plans to release a Western version of the game in collaboration with Amazon Games. We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Amazon Games throughout the development of Blue Protocol, and both of our teams are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the game to players around the world.”

Blue Protocol goes offline on Saturday, January 18, 2025. In its heyday, the game enjoyed around 200k concurrent players at launch. However, subsequent feedback on the game’s features led to disappointment from the studio, with Blue Protocol’s cancellation statement adding that “we have been challenging ourselves to create a world where each and every player can enjoy adventures as the main character of the anime. We have worked hard to prepare for the release; however, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you.”

