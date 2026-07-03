Star Sailors codes June 2026

You need all the help you can get when you embark on a new adventure, something you likely know very well. Luckily, there are some Star Sailors codes out there to give you some very handy items, such as potions and bulging mushrooms, to help you out in combat.

Speaking of which, as turn-based RPG fans, we really enjoy the battles in Star Sailors, especially because the characters are enigmatic, which helps make the world feel even more alive. Plus, anime vibes are always a vibe, particularly when you pair them with large locations to explore.

Here are all the new Star Sailors codes:

SAILORS222 - 50 EXP potions and three bulging mushrooms

- 50 EXP potions and three bulging mushrooms GRANDLAUNCH100 - 50k gold, ten EXP potions, ten upgrade stones, and ten silver compasses

For even more help, make sure you check out our Star Sailors tier list, in which we rank all of the characters.

How do I redeem Star Sailors codes?

You have two options when redeeming Star Sailors codes:

Launch Star Sailors

Open the menu

Select notice

Scroll down

Enter your code

Hit use coupon

Enjoy your freebie!

Alternatively, you can redeem your codes via browser by following these instructions:

Head to the official Star Sailors codes redemption page

Pick your server

Enter your CS code. You can find this by going to the menu, settings, then account

Enter a redeem code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Star Sailors codes?

Star Sailors codes are one of the best ways to get EXP potions, gold, bulging mushrooms, and upgrade stones, all of which are crucial if you want to win your battles in this world. There's no clear pattern for when to expect new codes, though, so it's best to bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out on anything.

Is there a Star Sailors Discord?

As far as we can tell, there isn't a Star Sailors Discord server at the moment, though that's not to say that there'll never be one. We'll keep an eye out and let you know if one pops up.

How do I get more Star Sailors codes?

We love a good freebie, so you can be sure that we often search for new Star Sailors codes and put them here in one handy place for you. However, the official Star Sailors Facebook page is a great place to look if you prefer to track codes down for yourself.

Expired codes:

MUI200200

GOLDSTAR25

SOUL580400

ADVENTURE11

SAILORS1MONTH

SAILORS1127

That's all of the new Star Sailors codes. Make sure you stop by again soon in case more drop.