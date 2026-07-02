Star Sailors tier list June 2026

Head into a fantasy, fairy-tale world, and make the best team out there using our Star Sailors tier list and reroll guide. You can make plenty of team comps with the available characters, all anime-inspired, which is fitting for this JRPG by Com2us.

Use your currency to perform pulls on the in-game banners, and recruit new assistants to help aid you, or battlers to take out any enemy you face.

Star Sailors assist tier list

Here are our rankings for all the assist characters in the game:

Rank Star Sailors character S Hunter K, Iris A Caroline, Dora, Sion, Simo B Ed, Jerry, Mui, Nadia, Nutty

Star Sailors battle tier list

These are all the battle charcters from S-rank to B-rank:

Rank Star Sailors character S Heidi, Kaira, Jen, Nina A Carat, Erling, Ethan B Iron, Rak, Remi, Soul

How do I reroll in Star Sailors?

Oh, dear, maybe you didn't get the characters you like and missed the one you want? Well, you can reroll your account. It's important to note that to do this, you need to start the game with a guest account. Don't bind your account until you're happy with your lineup.

To start the reroll process, you first need to see who you get:

Play through the game and complete stage 1-5

Do your first ten pulls as instructed by the game - note that this will

always give you Caroline

Collect your in-game currency from mail and events, then do your pulls

If you like who you got, keep playing! If not, follow these instructions:

Open the game's menu

Go to the account settings

Click 'delete account'

Start from the top as a guest and see who you pull this time

You can then continue or reroll again.

What's the difference between battle and assist characters?

As the two names may suggest, they provide two different roles during combat. Your 'battle' type characters bring the damage and attack enemies, while the 'assist' characters can provide buffs for different stats, debuff enemies, and generally enhance your performance on the field.

How do I get more Star Sailors characters?

To flesh out your team, you're going to need to summon some characters. You can do this on the banners in the menu. You also get some characters for free, though - this includes your main character and their different roles. Your MC will be a swordsman to start, but as you complete quests, you get the cleric, enchanter, warrior, paladin, sage, and highlander roles too.

On top of this, you get four other characters for free: Remi, Soul, Simo, and Dora. While they may not rank in the top tier of our list, they can still really help out and let you form different teams to start off with.