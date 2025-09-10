New Quest 3 VR Star Wars game reimagines this 1999 classic

Considering how niche virtual reality gaming remains, it's a surprise that Star Wars games pop up fairly frequently on VR headsets. Vader Immortal is a brilliant, yet limited trilogy, while Tales from the Galaxy's Edge gives you a taste of civilian life in the galaxy far, far away. Now, the new Star Wars: Beyond Victory takes you into classic territory, bringing a podracing experience that's exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets.

Mixed reality games have a hard time joining our best VR games list, but there's no shortage of excellent examples. Wall Town Wonders is an excellent cozy game that sees you build a town… on a wall. It's fairly on the nose, there, while Augmented Empire delivers a turn-based strategy game in your living room. But of course, neither of them takes place in the SWU, and not only does Star Wars: Beyond Victory give a mixed reality experience set within the beloved science fantasy universe, but it also brings back the blood-pumping action of the prequel era's excellently silly podracing.

Announced fairly unremarkably on September 9, 2025, and with a release date less than a month away on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Star Wars: Beyond Victory doesn't put you in the driver's seat, but lets you drive these podracers around on chaotic race tracks that are built within your own home. This attempt at bringing the best racing game mechanics to mixed reality does look fairly exciting, but it's less immersive than I would've hoped for podracing's return, especially in the shadow of cult classic Star Wars Episode I: Racer (which was just remastered).

Details are light on the story elements of the game, with the announcement simply stating that it's set during the Reign of the Empire - that's Episode IV to Episode VI for the movie fans. It apparently brings an original storyline to accompany the podracing action, with a focus on charming characters and comedic moments. According to the trailer, it seems cutscenes will play out in front of you with mini diorama-esque characters.

Considering that Vader Immortal and Tales from the Galaxy's Edge make up the best action games on Quest 3, it's interesting that Beyond Victory takes the universe into a different direction on the best VR headsets. Personally, I'm not a huge fan - although I've never been a big podracing fan, anyway - but I'm hoping it's good enough to bring more Star Wars games into virtual reality. All I want is a Blade and Sorcery-style game. Disney, is that too much to ask?

There's currently no price for the game, but you can wishlist and buy Star Wars: Beyond Victory on the Meta storefront when it launches on Tuesday, October 7. However, if you've got an older VR headset, you'll have to upgrade to a Meta Quest 3 or 3S model to play it - while it's not worth it alone, there's plenty of exciting VR games to play on Meta's latest headset. Admittedly, Batman: Arkham Shadow is worth it alone.

We'll have to see if the VR exclusive Beyond Victory finds a home in the best Star Wars games list, but at least it's something slightly different. Alternatively, if you're enjoying the vibes but don't want a Star Wars game, the best sci-fi games should give you some nice variety in the genre.