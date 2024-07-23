Star Wars Bounty Hunter is still a bona fide gem of a game to this day, but with a coat of paint, Aspyr is updating it for the modern day. Releasing on PC and consoles, including Nintendo Switch, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, the new port of the 2002 spin-off game resolves an incomplete easter egg that LucasFilm Games never finished: making Boba Fett playable. Now you can see him in action.

Ahead of the new Switch game’s release, Aspyr teases the addition of Boba Fett in a fresh social media sizzle reel of Star Wars Bounty Hunter gameplay. The iconic space mercenary’s inclusion was previously hinted at in the first trailer for the forthcoming Switch port, as Aspyr aims to finish what LucasFilm started.

Back in 2002, LucasFilm laid down a string of clues in-game that suggested Boba Fett could be unlocked by hitting 100% completion. Despite rumors and increasing urban myth in online forums at the time, Boba Fett never actually made his way into Star Wars Bounty Hunter.

So why did LucasFilm throw fans a few hints throughout the action game’s campaign? Well, now we have an answer thanks to a recent interview with Aspyr’s director of product Chris Bashaar.

Speaking to PlayStation, Bashaar explains that “the most devoted fans of Star Wars Bounty Hunter may have heard about an easter egg left in the game […] we’ve brought this easter egg to life, so after completing the campaign, you will be able to equip a new Boba Fett skin for your next playthrough.”

That’s what we love to see. You don’t even need to do all the graft this time around. The easter egg in question still makes us feel all warm and nostalgic, as it was alluded to by an in-game message written in the Star Wars canonical language Aurebesh: “Cash in all bounties to play as Boba.” Combine it with that main menu music too? We’re already getting chills about diving back in after all these years.

It isn’t only the Star Wars game on the horizon, either. Get prepared for the Star Wars Hunters release date, which is shaping up to be a promising spin on Overwatch 2-style gameplay.