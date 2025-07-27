With the Build Your Own Play on the Go Bundle, you can be the proud owner of some top titles like Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Cat Quest III, Skyrim, and Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y., as well as other Steam Deck favorites for as little as $7/£7 per item. Experience your favorite games at the beach, sitting in a tree, or on a rollercoaster… maybe not the rollercoaster. If you have nostalgia for Star Wars: Bounty Hunter or are simply drawn to Mandalorian lore, this game is a must.

Originally launched in 2002, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter underwent a sleek visual overhaul in 2024, reintroducing its plucky charm to modern platforms as well as a new generation of Star Wars fans. This third-person shooter is a cracking Steam Deck game and one of the best action games.

Dropping you into the armor of Jango Fett, the Mandalorian mercenary whose DNA kick-started the clone army, is a fun Star Wars story set a decade before Attack of the Clones. The main plot is simple: you are hired by Count Dooku to track down a rogue Dark Jedi…but perhaps there is more to the story? Serving as a gripping prequel that dives into Jango's backstory, you'll discover how he got his ship and where he met Zam Wesell.

Most levels are open and sprawling and are packed with plenty of enemies to shoot with your blasters. You'll also have a jetpack, which adds vertical layers to levels, plus flying about is super fun. As you work your way through, you'll scan NPCs. When finding a bounty, you can bring it in warm or cold; it's your decision.

Additional quality-of-life upgrades include a new button layout for modern comfort or the option to stick with legacy controls if you're craving a kick in the nostalgia. Plus, say hello to a brand-new feature: a flashlight! Of course, all our favorite content is still available, like the TCG unlockables, behind-the-scenes footage, and bloopers, which are genuinely very funny. Then there's the pièce de la résistance, the cheat code options. Boy, did we love a cheat code in the 2000s. It's a shame more games on handheld consoles don't have cheat codes as often as they used to.

If Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is sounding like something you'd like to track down, you can get it as part of the Build Your Play on the Go Bundle over at Fanatical. The different tiers are:

Two plus games for $7.50 / £7.50 per item

Three plus games for $7.25 / £7.25 per item

Five plus games for $7 / £7 per item

All the games in this bundle usually cost between $14.99 / £12.79- $39.99 / £34.99, meaning you can bag any of the below titles nice and cheap up until Wednesday, August 27th, 2025. All of which are Steam Deck Verified. That includes:

Indika

The Case of the Golden Idol

Our Adventure Guild

Bionic Bay

Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.

Until Then

Skyrim: Special Edition

The Invincible

American Arcadia

Reveil

#DRIVE Rally

Mika and The Witch's Mountain

Wrestling Empite

Laika: Aged Through Blood

Cat Quest III

Escape From the Mystwood Mansion

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Grandma, No!

Yield! Fall of Rome

Ultros

If you'd like to find more gaming treasures, check out our list of the best Star Wars games or the best FPS games. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and RoboCop: Rogue City are particularly good.