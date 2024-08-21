We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get hunting with a free code for this classic Star Wars game

Hello there - our latest giveaway is here and lets you win one of five free Star Wars Bounty Hunter codes for the Nintendo Switch.

Published:

Star Wars Bounty Hunter 

Set before Attack of the Clones, this game is a must-play for any Star Wars fan – which is exactly why we’re giving away five Star Wars Bounty Hunter codes for US and European players.

You gotta get that bounty, hunter, dead or alive. Star Wars Bounty Hunter lets you live out your space-faring dreams in the classic third-person adventure, now brought to the modern handheld console. Here, you become Jango Fett, hired to track down and catch a Dark Jedi wreaking havoc.

If you’re in the mood for some more interstellar information, check out our interview with Aspyr, the team behind Bounty Hunter. We talk all things Mandalorian, and why the team chose to bring the game to Switch. Or if you want the game right this second, you can grab it during a Nintendo Switch-exclusive sale for 25% off right now.

We’re giving away five US codes and five European codes for Star Wars Bounty Hunter on Nintendo Switch. Please make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from August 21 to August 28, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. May the force be with you – good luck.

US giveaway entry

UK and Europe giveaway entry

