Set before Attack of the Clones, this game is a must-play for any Star Wars fan – which is exactly why we’re giving away five Star Wars Bounty Hunter codes for US and European players.

You gotta get that bounty, hunter, dead or alive. Star Wars Bounty Hunter lets you live out your space-faring dreams in the classic third-person adventure, now brought to the modern handheld console. Here, you become Jango Fett, hired to track down and catch a Dark Jedi wreaking havoc.

If you’re in the mood for some more interstellar information, check out our interview with Aspyr, the team behind Bounty Hunter. We talk all things Mandalorian, and why the team chose to bring the game to Switch. Or if you want the game right this second, you can grab it during a Nintendo Switch-exclusive sale for 25% off right now.

We’re giving away five US codes and five European codes for Star Wars Bounty Hunter on Nintendo Switch. Please make sure to enter the correct competition for your region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from August 21 to August 28, 2024. We’ll contact the winners as soon as possible after this date.

Read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways, then scroll down below to enter. Remember to enter the correct region, otherwise, your entry won’t count. May the force be with you – good luck.

US giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Star Wars Bounty Hunter giveaway NA





UK and Europe giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Star Wars Bounty Hunter giveaway EU





Has this unlocked the need to play more of the best Star Wars games? We’ve got a handy list right here. Maybe you need some new Switch games set in space – then we’ve got some recommendations for that, too.