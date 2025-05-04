It's that time of year again, folks, Star Wars Day is here. Whether you're rewatching the whole Skywalker Saga or fighting with Lightsabers in the garden, there is one thing you need to do: play Star Wars Battlefront 2. We don't mean the sparkly EA DICE version, we're talking about the beloved 2005 classic. If you somehow don't already own it, this ace Steam Deck game is on sale right now – but not for long.

As you can expect, Star Wars games are experiencing some significant price drops, but nothing is as enticing as 71% off Star Wars Battlefront 2 on Steam Deck. Yes, you can purchase the Pandemic Studios' hybrid of FPS game action, interstellar dogfights, and third-person Lightsaber mashing for just $2.08/£2.08 right now. Considering it sells for double, sometimes triple that on the second-hand market, a digital copy for the price of a soft drink isn't bad at all.

However, this deal isn't sticking around. According to Fanatical, you have until Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to snag this deal. After that, the game will return to its typical retail price of $7.19/£7.19. Now I know what you're thinking: does the multiplayer still work? The answer is a resounding yes, as Star Wars Battlefront 2's 64-player skirmishes are still going strong to this day.

Better yet, the game earns a 'playable' rating on Steam Deck, since players may encounter minor obstacles when inputting text or navigating the in-game UI. Specifically, the Steam Marketplace clarifies the following caveats to consider:

Some functionality is not accessible when using the default controller configuration, requiring the use of the touchscreen or virtual keyboard, or a community configuration

This game sometimes shows mouse, keyboard, or non-Steam-Deck controller icons

Entering some text requires manually invoking the on-screen keyboard

Aside from this, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is a perfect pick-up-and-go title for Valve's portable gaming console. It also works great on Steam Deck alternatives like the Asus ROG Ally Z1, my handheld PC of choice. If you're like me, the first thing you'll do when booting up the game is jump straight into a game of Heroes vs Villains on Mos Eisley.

Once that Cantina Band starts playing and I select Anakin Skywalker, I'm instantly transported back to countless childhood hours spent conjuring my own legendary Star Wars battles. There's also Galactic Conquest, a fantastic mode where claiming planets like Hoth with battalions of Stormtroopers is all the rage. Throw in some dogfights in X-Wings and TIE Fighters, and well, that's cinema right there.

