Star Wars: Hunters kicks off a brand-new chapter, as Season 2 brings Switch, iOS, and Android players into a scorching new battlefield to fight within. Taking influence from the franchise’s most iconic villain, Darth Vader, developer Zynga also gives us a fresh-faced character to take into battle with plenty of rewards to earn along the way.

It hasn’t been available for long, but Star Wars: Hunters is quickly becoming one of the coolest free mobile games out there, and a solid Switch shooter. Season 2 recently launched on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and includes the debut of K-AOS, a formidable Empire KX series droid capable of dominating the arena. Geared toward tank-style gameplay, K-AOS comes equipped with some serious melee attacks. Like Season 1’s Mandalorian, Aran Tal, K-AOS is locked behind the Arena Battle pass to begin with.

Her ultimate ability “damages and knocks upwards all enemies around her, making them easy targets for allies to eliminate”, according to Zynga’s latest blog post. If you’re a fan of Rogue One, you’ll likely recognize this droid design, and will already know that this droid-type isn’t to be underestimated. Alongside the action game‘s usual roster of ragtag baddies, you can dive into a new map inspired by Darth Vader’s castle.

Fiery lava pits are all over the map, as you navigate through haunting architecture and Darth Vader’s healing chambers in the middle of battle. Fortress Vader has been seen before in Star Wars lore, with its residence located on Mustafar, the same planet where Vader’s final phase of turning to the Dark Side culminates.

This time, though, you’ll be the one with the high ground. Of course, if you’re like us, you’ll want to carve out time to earn some rewards too. After all, what is all your fighting for? Zynga is giving players over 80 reward tiers to blast through in Star Wars: Hunters Season 2, each of them including anything from fresh costume designs, victory poses, to weapon wraps.

While the game’s roster is made up of original characters, we wonder whether Zynga will choose to include some franchise favorites down the line, or at least cosmetics inspired by some of the franchise’s most iconic moments. Perhaps a slick set of Revenge of the Sith cosmetics for Jedi Droid, J-3DI?

Looking for more team-based fun to dive into? Our picks for the best mobile multiplayer games and best Switch multiplayer games are here to point you in the right direction.