We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

You can get this iconic Star Wars game for free on the Epic Games Store

You can download and keep Knights of the Old Republic I and II for free thanks to a new monthly deal by the mobile Epic Games Store.

KOTOR free on Epic Games Store - key art showing a female character and an alien
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 

Longing to play some nostalgic Star Wars games? Well, look no further as Knights of the Old Republic I and II are available right now, for free. All you need to do is hop onto the Epic Game Store and download them.

You can get both games for free until March 20, 2025. Not sure if they still hold up? We’ve got a KOTOR review and KOTOR II review right here that take a look at the game on Switch, but we promise you, it’s still as good on mobile.

BioWare first released KOTOR way back in 2003, and the game has since made its way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and more, as it’s one of the best Star Wars games and people want to keep playing it. It’s an RPG, set thousands of years before the Galactic Empire. Jedi Knights fall to the Sith, and it’s up to you to help as the last hope of the Jedi… or, you can turn to the dark side.

In case you weren’t aware, the Epic Games Store doesn’t just serve PC and Mac. There’s a mobile version, too, which gives away different free games to those on the PC app each month. This scheme launched early in 2025, and the better news is that Epic will update the schedule later in the year to offer new free games every week, instead of monthly. The free games program is available worldwide on Android and in the European Union on iOS.

YouTube Thumbnail

There are plenty of other free games to play on the platform, too. This includes Cultist Simulator, Figment 2, Little Big Workshop, and Shadow Fight 4 – and that’s just some of what’s been added this month alone.

Maybe you need one of the best gaming phones to put all these new mobile games on? Well, we also have a list of the best budget gaming phones, and some recommendations for other mobile RPGs to put on them.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.