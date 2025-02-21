Longing to play some nostalgic Star Wars games? Well, look no further as Knights of the Old Republic I and II are available right now, for free. All you need to do is hop onto the Epic Game Store and download them.

You can get both games for free until March 20, 2025. Not sure if they still hold up? We’ve got a KOTOR review and KOTOR II review right here that take a look at the game on Switch, but we promise you, it’s still as good on mobile.

BioWare first released KOTOR way back in 2003, and the game has since made its way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and more, as it’s one of the best Star Wars games and people want to keep playing it. It’s an RPG, set thousands of years before the Galactic Empire. Jedi Knights fall to the Sith, and it’s up to you to help as the last hope of the Jedi… or, you can turn to the dark side.

In case you weren’t aware, the Epic Games Store doesn’t just serve PC and Mac. There’s a mobile version, too, which gives away different free games to those on the PC app each month. This scheme launched early in 2025, and the better news is that Epic will update the schedule later in the year to offer new free games every week, instead of monthly. The free games program is available worldwide on Android and in the European Union on iOS.

There are plenty of other free games to play on the platform, too. This includes Cultist Simulator, Figment 2, Little Big Workshop, and Shadow Fight 4 – and that’s just some of what’s been added this month alone.

Maybe you need one of the best gaming phones to put all these new mobile games on? Well, we also have a list of the best budget gaming phones, and some recommendations for other mobile RPGs to put on them.