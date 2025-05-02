Get my favorite Star Wars mobile game for free on May the 4th weekend

While I'm still patient for that long-awaited remake, the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still an absolute blast to play. The 2003 RPG made plenty of Skywalker fans enjoy the larger universe at hand, and if you've been missing out (or want to replay the classic), you can get it for free on mobile with Google Play Pass.

Even though Star Wars KOTOR is over two decades old, it still makes for a fantastic RPG on mobile. Admittedly, it's been one of the best mobile games for a better part of a decade now, but I still boot it up every now and then, to give it a replay or even just to exist in its world again for a little bit – it's that impressive.

Since many role-playing games and JRPGs have improved upon the formula since its 2003 release, it shouldn't be a huge surprise that some elements are a little dated, especially its combat. However, it is over 20 years old, and yet it remains highly replayable thanks to the incredible story and the feeling of control over your choices, and how it deals with the consequences that follow.

This Star Wars game takes place 4,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga, and starts with your player characters suddenly waking up on a Republic ship.. Of course, like anything based in the galaxy far, far away, things aren't going well. Straight away, you learn that a Sith Lord Malak's army is attacking the ship, and from there, you're off on an adventure to defeat him.

Knights of the Old Republic's slower pace makes it a fitting action game for your gaming phone, as the focus is strongly on the characters and the personal narrative at hand. Thankfully, that slower pace also helps you put it down and pick it up whenever you have time, making it a great port on the Google Play Store.

However, you don't even need to buy the game alone. Instead, you can play it for free alongside countless other games through Google Play Pass. This subscription service gives you plenty of excellent games, as well as offers and discounts on in-app purchases for existing games. If you've been waiting for the chance to play KOTOR on your phone, you can start your Play Pass subscription for just $4.99 / £4.99 per month using this link.

Looking for other Star Wars games on your phone? Well, one of the best strategy games on mobile remains Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, while you can also find two excellent Lego Star Wars experiences on the Apple Arcade games list, which you can subscribe to using this link and enjoy a whole variety of great games.