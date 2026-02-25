We're about to get juicy Stardew Valley 1.7 details in an anniversary livestream, including two new mystery romance options

As we approach the 10th anniversary on February 26, we're contemplating what this could portend for the Stardew Valley 1.7 update. Despite feeling like time is getting away from us and that the last decade has disappeared super quickly, we're ready to welcome the tenth year of Pelican Town's existence.

ConcernedApe himself posted a YouTube video that premieres at 11 am PT/2 pm EST/7 pm GMT on February 26, which will give us details on the anniversary and the anticipated update.

What we do know is that the Stardew Valley 1.7 update is happening, and that it brings TWO new marriage candidates. We're hoping to romance the Wizard, Sandy, Gunther, Marlon, or perhaps Marnie - though Robin would be preferred. Who knows, perhaps it'll be someone completely new that we've not seen before.

The mysterious museum curator and man from the mine could do with some more content, especially Gunther, as we only ever see him behind the counter. With a hat that snazzy, he deserves more screen time.

The description of the video also mentions that ConcernedApe will "go over some old builds of the game [with] commentary, briefly go over the many updates, [and] give a special message to the players".

After the 1.6 update added new festivals, NPC dialogue, a farm type, skill mastery, and the entirety of Ginger Island, we do have high hopes for 1.7 - but even if it's just some tweaks and the two eligible bachelors or bachelorettes, we're sure to be stoked.