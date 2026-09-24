The latest Stardew Valley hint is cryptic, and we're struggling to suss it out

A message from Stardew Valley’s creator appeared in the Discord server, and we’re not massively sure what it hints at.

stardew valley 1.7 update hint - portraits of Clint and Sandy over a blurred background
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We got a small, strange update to the content coming to Stardew Valley in the 1.7 version of the game recently, and we need your keen farm-sim playing minds to help us figure out what on earth it means.

Hidden deep in the Stardew Valley Discord server, of which ConcernedApe is a member, a message went out from the man himself. It reads: "In 1.7: / Two paths will be extended / Three will become four / The mermaid's fruit will go free".

Yes. Sure. What? We can easily work some of this out, but we have no idea about the rest of it. Typical reactions of "yeah that makes sense" and "write that down" come straight after the message, along with some speculation. "Two paths will be extended" likely relates to Clint and Sandy becoming romance candidates - one of which we're more excited about than the other. That part we can safely assume.

"Three will become four" could relate to a family getting a new member. The trios we know of in town are Caroline, Pierre, and daughter Abigail; then Marnie, Shane, and Jas' family, so maybe someone new is appearing, or they're getting a pet. It could also relate to something completely different.

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As for the 'mermaid's fruit' going free… it could be an easier way to get the mermaid's pendant that you need to propose to your partner, or something to do with the puzzle at the Night Market. Maybe. Who knows, really; we're going to have to just wait and see.

We're keeping our eyes peeled for any information as to when we can expect the 1.7 update to drop, but for now, there's no date. It may come before the end of the year, but it's more likely to be a 2027 affair.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.