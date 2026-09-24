The latest Stardew Valley hint is cryptic, and we're struggling to suss it out

We got a small, strange update to the content coming to Stardew Valley in the 1.7 version of the game recently, and we need your keen farm-sim playing minds to help us figure out what on earth it means.

Hidden deep in the Stardew Valley Discord server, of which ConcernedApe is a member, a message went out from the man himself. It reads: "In 1.7: / Two paths will be extended / Three will become four / The mermaid's fruit will go free".

Yes. Sure. What? We can easily work some of this out, but we have no idea about the rest of it. Typical reactions of "yeah that makes sense" and "write that down" come straight after the message, along with some speculation. "Two paths will be extended" likely relates to Clint and Sandy becoming romance candidates - one of which we're more excited about than the other. That part we can safely assume.

"Three will become four" could relate to a family getting a new member. The trios we know of in town are Caroline, Pierre, and daughter Abigail; then Marnie, Shane, and Jas' family, so maybe someone new is appearing, or they're getting a pet. It could also relate to something completely different.

As for the 'mermaid's fruit' going free… it could be an easier way to get the mermaid's pendant that you need to propose to your partner, or something to do with the puzzle at the Night Market. Maybe. Who knows, really; we're going to have to just wait and see.

We're keeping our eyes peeled for any information as to when we can expect the 1.7 update to drop, but for now, there's no date. It may come before the end of the year, but it's more likely to be a 2027 affair.