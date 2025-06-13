Get this twisted Stardew Valley-like farming game at 89% off

Have you ever wanted to leave everything behind and move to a peaceful community? Well, Echoes of the Plum Grove might just scratch that itch, while also keeping the reminder of the inevitability of death hanging over you the whole time. Taking cues from both Stardew Valley and Paper Mario, indie developer Unwound Games brings us this cozy farming simulator in the style of a pop-up story book. If this sounds appealing, you can get Echoes of the Plum Grove and six other games for as little as $13/£9.59.

At first glance, Echoes of the Plum Grove might seem like your standard farm game. It takes the classic gaming mechanics associated with the genre, like foraging, mining, fishing, and decorating. This is all complemented by a wonderful soundtrack and immersive sound effects like the splashing of the sea or the sigh of the wind through the boughs. But Echoes of the Plum Grove adds a dollop of rich storytelling with interesting NPCs, like you'd find in Stardew Valley (or other games like Stardew Valley). It all starts when you wash up on the shore of Honeywood after surviving a shipwreck.

The game includes death as a gameplay element, like in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. However, unlike the Story of Seasons games, death can come for you at any time. Every decision you make in has consequences. This game introduces aging, taxes, hunger, diseases, and item decay. Not only is your core objective to build up your farm and make relationships with NPCs, but it's also to survive winter. This is what sets it apart from other games of the same genre - the constant reminder that there are two inevitabilities in life (no, not Thanos), death and taxes! You might perish and find yourself playing as your son or daughter, very original.

Other things also make this game unique. For instance, you get full inventory access straight off the bat, so you can carry all the things straight away. Likewise, fast travel is available from the beginning. Usually, you'd have to grind for these quality of life features, and I think it's quite refreshing that they're there from the get-go.

If this sounds like something you'd like to try, you'll be pleased to hear that it's included in Humble's Power Up Pride game bundle. This bundle contains a carefully curated collection of games that positively portray LGBTQIA+ themes and characters. There are three tiers to this bundle. Each bundle requires you to pay a minimum amount, but you can choose to pay more in the name of charity. Specifically, this bundle supports Xperience Studios, which strives to support developers in communities created by BIPOC, LGBTQ, and women in development.

You could get: Heart of the Woods, Welcome to Elk and A Normal Lost Phone for as little as $5/ £3.69.

Or perhaps all the above, as well as Haven and Sticky Business for as little as $10/£7.38.

Or grab everything mentioned and Echoes of the Plum Grove and Kindred Spirits on the Roof for as little as $13/£9.59.

If you want this bundle, don't moss around, because it's only available until the 30th of June 2025.

