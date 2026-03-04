Ten more things that Stardew Valley would benefit from, like including more pronouns and faster walk speed

We're all well aware of Stardew Valley's 1.7 update, and what (or who) it's definitely bringing - that being two new marriage candidates, a fresh farm, and some tweaks to how children grow. But… what else could there be?

This isn't a list of demands; it's more of a "this would be great to get", but the game is very much still 100/10 in my eyes, and a 10/10 in our Stardew Valley review. Whereas I feel that the recent Animal Crossing 3.0 update could have added a little more, given that the base game is $60, any addition we get to Stardew Valley is just massively appreciated. Plus, you can get all of these updates via mods if you're playing on PC or Steam Deck, but y'know. We Switch players need quality of life, too.

Without further ado, here are ten things I'd love to see in Stardew Valley:

Walk speed boost

First up, something that's super easily fixed with mods - specifically the CJB Cheats Menu - is the walk speed. Even just a little boost, through foraging or more readily available consumables that last longer, would be very handy.

We have warp totems and shortcuts to help get around, and in the later game, we have the Way of the Wind books to permanently boost your speed, but it's so slow at the start, and I have places to be and many people to see.

A fun fact, though, ConcernedApe recently joked about a 'Way of the Wind part 100' in the 10th anniversary video he posted. I'd appreciate it becoming real, honestly.

Even more romance options

Yes, yes, we just got confirmation of Sandy and Clint (for some reason), but there are some other key faces that I feel deserve some love. Marnie, for one, would be cool - though we all know she and Mayor Lewis are totally a thing.

Marlon, Gunther, Willy, and The Wizard, though, could be good options. They all have jobs and hobbies, and some have excellent style - looking at Gunther's bright blue ensemble - and need to get out of their respective houses more. Especially Gunther, as he's trapped behind the library counter 24/7.

A shortcut to the bus

Do I even need to explain? Please. A quick little detour from farm to bus. Community upgrades that we can buy from Robin unlock other shortcuts from Cindersap forest to the beach, the town to the beach, the mountains to the town, and the bus stop to the area near Robin's own house - but please. Farm to bus. Time is of the absolute essence when it comes to Skull Cavern.

Give our player character a birthday

We get to give presents to everyone else and see when it's their turn to age up, but what about us? Why don't I get to have Gus show up with a cake, or Emily come to the farm with a cool, handmade present? Sure, we get the Feast of the Winter Star present, but so does everyone else. Give us a birthday, darnit!

Add NPC locations to maps

This is something that a lot of games lack. When hunting down a character to give them a gift on their birthday or finish a quest, it can take a while to find them if they're not at home or a workplace. Animal Crossing also suffers from this, but at least we can mod Stardew to get around it… just not on the Switch.

Having little location markers on the map for each character would be so helpful. The above screenshot is from my own modded game, but it shows what it could easily look like in the game.

Nonbinary pronouns

In its un-modded form, Stardew Valley gives the character a binary gender and the associated pronouns. What if I wish to be neither, both, a mix, or something else? Granted, the game did release a decade ago, but other modern titles like Animal Crossing (yes, I'm mentioning it again), Coral Island, and Fields of Mistria either have no set gender, aren't restrictive, or offer different pronouns. In 2026, Stardew should add this.

Polyamory

We've all been there - we've gotten to ten hearts with a few of the eligible romance options and perhaps given one or two of them a bouquet, but you can only marry one. Though giving bouquets to more than one person can have some negative speech options. Then, choosing to marry one of your interests will get the others annoyed.

Sometimes, you just want more love in your life. So why not let us properly romance more than one candidate? The polyamory mods rack up millions of downloads, which tells you all you need to know. What if I want Sebastian and Abigail by my side so we can all share hair tips? Let it happen, ConcernedApe.

Difficulty settings for fishing

I'm a certified Stardew Valley fishing hater. Anything outside of a minnow and I just can't get it. Something about the mechanic just does not gel with my brain-to-hand connection and the tiny Joy-Con buttons. That said, I'm not much better on a PC with a mouse. So, I ask meekly for some way to make it easier - a setting called "Fishing Game Haters" or a way to replace it with some other way of catching them. I know it's been ten years, but I still have hope.

A perfection tracker

We all know that it can be a bit of a headache getting your game to 100% perfection. There's a LOT to do outside of growing and shipping crops, like getting the expensive golden clock, maxing skills, finding every stardrop, and catching every bloody fish.

You can see your perfection score in the Walnut Room on Ginger Island, but going there just to have a look is a hassle. A tab or an item on your own farm that tracks what you have and haven't done would be very, very appreciated.

Leeway for passing out on my farm

Last, but not least - if I pass out when crawling to my bed, or just about to open the front door of my cottage, please make this count as me being at home before 2 am. Like I'm here, I'm home, maybe I want a glass of water before I hit the sack? Let a gal live and survive if I'm less than a foot from my bed when the clock strikes two.

There you have it. My thoughts on what could, should, and perhaps may still come to the base game in the future. I'm still reeling from the announcement of Clint as a romance option, though…