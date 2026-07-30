Parsnips for Pelican Town: How I mastered Stardew Valley using just one vegetable

Have you ever been selling your starter crop in Stardew Valley and wondered just how many you'd need to pay off your entire plot of land and its upgrades? Well, look no further, because I did it.

I've been playing games like Stardew Valley and the main game itself for years now, so I get a little bored just planting the same old, same old. So I asked, 'how many parsnips do I need to sell in Stardew Valley to completely renovate my house?' Turns out it's a bloomin' lot, but it can be done.

Let's look at the prices. You can buy Parsnip seeds from Stardew Valley's Pierre for 20g each, and the fully grown parsnips sell for 35g each at their basic level. You can also buy the wood and stone you need to build a lot of these structures from Stardew Valley's Robin at the carpentry shop (10g for one piece of wood and 20g for one piece of stone), but as you can't buy all of the materials, we've omitted that.

As for the costs you need to afford, here are all of the upgrades associated with a house and farm in Stardew Valley. In total, we've included the basic and medium sizes of certain structures, as you can't access the later ones without them; so, you gotta make them all.

House upgrade and addition costs:

Kitchen/bedroom addition: 10k g

Kids' bedroom/back room addition: 65k g

Cellar addition: 100k g

Open plan bed/kitchen: 10k g

Add room off bedroom: 30k g

Room between bedrooms: 20k g

Bigger corner room: 100k g

Attic: 60k g

Expand living room: 10k g

Dining room: 150k g

Open plan dining/kitchen: 10k g

House upgrade total: 565k gold to renovate the house, which means you need to grow and sell 16,142 parsnips.

… But that's just for the house! You can't forget about the farm, too. That's gotta be upgraded. So here's how much more gold you need to buy every farm-based, outdoor upgrade, and what that translates to in homegrown parsnips.

Farm upgrade costs:

Barn: 6k g

Big Barn: 12k g

Deluxe Barn: 25k g

Coop: 4k g

Big Coop: 10k g

Deluxe Coop: 20k g

Fish Pond: 5k g

Shed: 15k g

Big Shed: 20k g

Mill: 2k g

Silo: 100 g

Stable: 10k g

Slime Hutch: 10k g

Well: 1k g

Cabin: 100k g

Pet bowl: 5k g

Farm upgrade total = 245,100g to renovate the farm. Which means 7,003 more parsnips.

To put that in one place, here are the grand totals:

565,000g to renovate the house + 245,100g to renovate farm = 810,100g, which equals 23,146 parsnips.

The other issue is time. Each parsnip takes four days to grow, so in a full 28-day spring season, you can grow seven batches of parsnips. If you could grow 3,307 at a time, you could get it all done in one season - which is possible, as the standard farm layout has over 3,400 spots available for planting outside. Imagine the watering, though - you'd barely make a dent with a basic watering can, and it'd take you days. We suggest starting a bit smaller than three thousand.

Well, if you want to do as we did and pay off your entire property with parsnips, you'd better get going. It'll take you a few years, probably, as they only grow in spring… You've been warned.

For some other fun things to make and do, we recommend checking out our Stardew Valley mods guide and then testing out something fresh, like a Baldur's Gate 3-themed expansion.