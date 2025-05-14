How to play Stardew Valley for free

Do I even need to introduce Stardew Valley? I don't suspect that many are oblivious to the charming little jewel that set the whole gaming world on a farm-sim frenzy. Thankfully, I'm here to inform you that if your soul has been aching lately, Stardew Valley is the balm you didn't know you needed. Pixelated peace, charming townsfolk, and the meditative rhythm of planting parsnips and cutting wood – and what's more is that there's actually a way to play it for free on your phone.

Stardew Valley is first and foremost a farming game… but it isn't just about farming — it's also about people. The townsfolk of Pelican Town each have their own quirks, routines, and backstories, and getting to know them is half the fun. Whether you're befriending the quiet and mysterious Sebastian, cheering up lonely old George, or navigating the chaos of Shane's emotional arc, the game doesn't shy away from heartfelt (and sometimes unexpectedly deep) character moments.

You may get lost at first trying to figure out who's who because there are a lot of Stardew Valley characters, but it's wonderful that there are so many, and our guide can help you if there's anyone you want to hone in on. Got a crush on someone? We've got you covered on that front, too. Check our Stardew Valley Elliot guide or our Stardew Valley Leah guide to learn how to woo the handsome poet of the beach or your favourite artist of the woods.

In the beautiful words of Connor Christie in our Stardew Valley review: "[The game] wears its heart on its sleeve. It's not cynical, despite the option to further fund the Joja Mart, but it preaches the virtues of community and communication." So if you're tired of pop culture's cynicism and long for a heartfelt atmosphere and beautiful values, go to Pelican Town.

But how do you get it for free? Well, if you're an Apple user, you can get a one-month free trial of Apple Arcade (and up to three months if you've recently bought a new Apple device). That gives you plenty of time to plant, explore, fall in love, and possibly befriend a wizard – all without spending a penny. Alternatively, you can also play it with Google's Play Pass if you're using an Android phone.

