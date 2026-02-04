The devs of upcoming cozy game Starsand Island invite you to "rediscover the beauty of living"

We at Pocket Tactics love a life simulator as much as the next gamer, but we can't help but wonder what new games are doing to reinvent the wheel. Enter: Starsand Island, an upcoming cozy farming sim that seeks to whisk you away from the troubles of real life, taking heavy inspiration from Eastern art and philosophy. We were super excited to talk to Starsand Island's creative director Richardo Wang and technical director Golton Gao from Seed Sparkle Lab about this.

We asked them about what their game does differently, how community feedback plays a role in their process, and any future plans for the game ahead of its Steam Early Access launch on February 11. Our own Holly Alice has already had the chance to play a little - to find out what she thought, check out our Starsand Island preview.

Pocket Tactics: How would you describe Starsand Island in your own words?

Richardo Wang: Starsand Island is a next-generation cozy life-simulation sandbox where players can create and enjoy their ideal pastoral life. It's designed as a warm, healing island retreat, blending farming, social relationships, exploration, and high-freedom building into a single experience. At its heart, the game is about slowing down, reconnecting with everyday joys, and finding comfort in a living, breathing community.

That sounds lovely and also pretty specific. Were there any particular influences you had while making Starsand Island?

Golton Gao: Our team has always been passionate about farming and life simulation games, and that passion naturally gave rise to Starsand Island. We drew inspiration from cultural philosophies centered on nature, tranquility, and the healing power of everyday life, aiming to create an Eastern-inspired world of pastoral reflection where players can truly relax and rediscover the beauty of living. These ideas helped us establish our creative direction of warmth, comfort, and emotional resonance.

There are many games similar to this one. What sets Starsand Island apart from other games in the farm sim genre?

RW: Starsand Island stands out in three key ways. First is its anime-inspired aesthetic, which pairs visual charm with emotional depth. Second is its focus on helping players truly live out their ideal pastoral life, supported by rich social systems, expressive NPCs, and diverse activities. Third is its highly granular construction system, which blends grid-based building with modular block design, giving players an unusually high degree of creative freedom.

Visual style is also important for making your game stand out - what other games/media inspired the design choices for Starsand Island?

GG: Our art direction is rooted in the core concept of "gentleness and healing." We wanted the visual language itself to evoke a sense of calm and relaxation, so we adopted a soft color palette, delicate lighting, and a cohesive style. The overall design goal is for players to feel welcomed and comforted the moment they enter the game.

Following on from that, how does the art style match the gameplay?

RW: The art style reinforces the game's core promise of comfort and emotional healing. Pastoral activities, social interactions, and exploration are meant to feel relaxing rather than stressful, and the gentle, expressive visuals help support that rhythm. The look of the world encourages players to slow down, observe details, and enjoy small moments, which mirrors how the gameplay is structured.

Speaking of gameplay, the game has a mix of social sim, farm sim, and sandbox elements - how did you decide which portions to put in, and were there any you left behind?

GG: Every system in Starsand Island is built around the idea of enabling players to create and enjoy their own version of an ideal island life. We focused on features that reinforced that fantasy, such as farming, relationships, freeform construction, and shared daily routines with NPCs. Decisions about scope were guided by whether a feature supported that feeling of pastoral freedom and emotional connection.

The game comes to early access very soon. What motivated you to release Starsand Island in Steam Early Access/Xbox Preview?

RW: Starsand Island has always been shaped through dialogue with players. From early demos to Kickstarter, community feedback has played a meaningful role in validating and refining our direction. Early Access and Xbox Preview allow us to continue that co-creation process, gather real player insights, and polish the experience alongside the community.

Community is really important. How does community feedback factor into your development process?

GG: Community feedback has been incredibly important to us from the very beginning. Player responses during Kickstarter and early demos helped confirm which features resonated most, such as the art style and certain gameplay systems. That feedback directly influenced where we invested more development time and attention, and it continues to inform how we prioritize improvements.

Is local multiplayer something that the team has considered? Working on a farm alongside my friend in real life is an experience that I would love to try!

RW: Yes, we have - and it's currently in development. Please look forward to the full release coming this summer!

When development of the game first began, was the Switch and/or Steam Deck in mind?

GG: Yes, we did. Starsand Island will launch on Steam (including Steam Deck), Xbox Series consoles, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 in the summer of 2026.

Will it release simultaneously on all platforms?

GG: We're not able to confirm platform release timing beyond what has already been publicly announced.

Can you share if there are any plans for DLC?

RW: Yes, there are plans for post-launch support. This includes expanding the map with additional offshore islands, which will be introduced as new DLC. More details will be shared in the future.

With regards to any additions, DLC, and expansions - will you base it on player feedback and requests?

RW: Player feedback has always been a meaningful part of Starsand Island's development, and that philosophy will continue. While we can't share specifics yet, listening to the community remains an important part of how we think about the game's future.

Thank you very much to both Richardo Wang and Golton Gao for their time and enlightening responses. While the full launch of the game will arrive in summer 2026, it doesn't have a set date yet. You can follow all the latest updates on this with our Starsand Island release date guide. Until then, I'll be playing as much as possible in early access!