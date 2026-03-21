StarSavior codes March 2026

While the game may be very reminiscent of Honkai Star Rail, it's time to step into a new world and go on a new journey. StarSavior codes can guide you along the way to becoming the best Rookie this land has ever seen, and though the turn-based combat of this game is familiar, you can never be too well-prepared for combat.

Codes can net you all sorts of things - from currency to help you with the gacha Gods to upgrade materials for your units, you'll be glad of a little divine assistance, we think. Good luck rising to the top.

Are there any new StarSavior codes?

There aren't currently any active StarSavior codes, but check in again soon for the latest!

StarSavior is just one free mobile game that offers codes, so make sure you're redeeming all the codes you can for your faves.

How do I redeem my StarSavior codes?

Redeeming StarSavior codes is pretty easy to do, luckily. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Launch StarSavior on your device

Open game settings and press 'account management'

In the right-hand corner, hit 'enter coupon'

Type in the code and press 'confirm'

Head to your mailbox to see your rewards

If you're having problems getting your StarSavior codes to work, make sure you input them exactly as you see them above, as many of them are case sensitive. Also, make sure you haven't accidentally added a space before or after the code, because this can sometimes happen when you copy and paste codes across to a game. Failing this, the code may have expired, but we'll be back soon with all the latest for you, so check back in again soon.

How do I get more StarSavior codes?

Getting StarSavior codes isn't that straightforward, as unfortunately, there is no set drop schedule. If you want to try and look for them yourself, you can try the game's Discord and Twitter/X account, but we recommend leaving it up to us to do all of the hard work for you - simply bookmark this page and check back in with us, and we'll keep you up-to-speed.

Is there a StarSavior Discord server?

Yes, there is a StarSavior Discord server, and you can find it here. Chat with other players, get all the latest updates straight from the developers, and find out when the game is undergoing maintenance. Plus, you can also post your fan art, participate in giveaways, and have fun with other community events. Not a bad deal, we reckon.

Expired codes:

STARSAVIOR251120

HELLOSTARSAVIOR

251127STARSAVIOR

STARSAVIORHAPPY100DAYS

MONASTIRVALENTINEDAY

Those are all the StarSavior codes we have for you for now, but check back in soon for more.