New mobile RPG is Honkai Star Rail meets Nikke

Starseed: Asnia Trigger is gearing up to launch globally on the App Store and Google Play and to celebrate its impending release Com2uS, the South Korean publisher behind this gorgeous space RPG, is offering an array of exciting goodies for anyone who pre-registers for the game. Although we don’t have an official release date yet, it’s a good way to stay in the know and get your hands on some freebies.

This sprawling RPG has a whole host of intriguing characters called Proxyans. Tasked with saving humanity as we know it, you need to join forces with the Proxyans to fight off the Redshift, a looming threat that hangs over the safety of this beautiful virtual world. We love a good mobile RPG, so we’re looking forward to becoming one with the Proxyans and battling it out amongst the stars.

The game topped the Google Play Store’s chart on the very first day it launched in South Korea, and now that the rest of the world gets to dive into a wealth of unique interactions, clever growth systems, and a whole roster of exciting characters, we’re sure it’s looking for the same success on a global scale.

Publisher Com2uS has revealed a bunch of exciting pre-registration events with generous in-game rewards for those of you eager to dive in. Anyone who pre-registers on either the App Store or Google Play will receive a bunch of Starbits, the game’s currency, and SSR Proxyan/Plugin Select tickets for a whole week after the official global launch. Plus, if you pre-register through the official website, you could be in with the chance to win New User support packs as well some real-life prizes like an iPad Pro and a Starseed extended mouse pad.

Starseed: Asnia Trigger is packed full of gorgeous battle cutscene animations and different combat modes such as Arena and Boss Raid, where you can flex your dual ultimate skills. It means that you can play, and do battle, in whatever style fits you best, and this level of customization is mirrored in the wealth of characters and cosmetics you can get your hands on. Plus, you can become a part of the Instarseed interactive system, which lets you follow your very own Proxyans ‘online’, through short-form videos and selfies.

While we’re saving a spot on our list of best mobile games, check out what else is on offer with our picks for the best mobile MMORPGs and the best mobile strategy games currently out there. If you’re looking to get serious with your mobile gaming, we’ve also got a list of the best mobile game controllers, or if you’re looking for some freebies, we have all the latest Zenless Zone Zero codes and Genshin Impact codes for you.