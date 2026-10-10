Start Your Blue Lock Career codes October 2026

Use our Start Your Blue Lock Career codes to make a name for yourself inside the Blue Lock programme, playing alongside Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi to earn the title of Japan's best striker. This game combines a text-based RPG with immersive soccer gameplay, so you can speed through the events of the anime with your very own character.

We look for new Start Your Blue Lock Career codes all the time, so bookmark this page and check back often to grab a few more weapon spins and make yourself invaluable to Team Z.

Here are all the new Start Your Blue Lock Career codes:

LATENIGHTBUGFIXES - three lucky flow spins, three lucky rolls, seven flow spins, and seven weapon spins (new!)

- three lucky flow spins, three lucky rolls, seven flow spins, and seven weapon spins (new!) QOLU20 - eight flow spins and eight weapon spins (new!)

- eight flow spins and eight weapon spins (new!) ENDOFBUGS - five lucky flow spins and three lucky rolls (new!)

- five lucky flow spins and three lucky rolls (new!) BUGFIXING2U20 - five lucky flow spins and three lucky rolls (new!)

- five lucky flow spins and three lucky rolls (new!) U20DELAYLOL - 250 ego coins, three lucky flow spins, three lucky rolls, and 20 skill points

- 250 ego coins, three lucky flow spins, three lucky rolls, and 20 skill points GOODLUCKU20PLAYERS - 30 skill points

- 30 skill points U20UPDATE - 400 ego coins, eight lucky flow spins, 15 flow spins, 15 weapon spins, and eight lucky rolls

- 400 ego coins, eight lucky flow spins, 15 flow spins, 15 weapon spins, and eight lucky rolls SERVERBOOSTS - 150 ego coins, three lucky rolls, and 15 weapon spins

- 150 ego coins, three lucky rolls, and 15 weapon spins VERYANNOYINGBUGFIXES - 300 ego coins, three lucky rolls, and 15 weapon spins

- 300 ego coins, three lucky rolls, and 15 weapon spins SECONDWEAPONBUG - four lucky rolls and 18 weapon spins

- four lucky rolls and 18 weapon spins THANKYOUMESSI - ten skill points

- ten skill points HAPPYOCTOBER - 30 skill points

- 30 skill points ONETHOUSANDCCUTHANKYOUSOMUCH - nine lucky rolls, nine lucky flow spins, 15 flow spins, and 15 weapon spins

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Start Your Blue Lock Career codes?

Redeeming Start Your Blue Lock Career codes isn't as simple as in most Roblox games, so follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Open Start Your Blue Lock Career in Roblox

Complete or skip the tutorial

Once you're into the main game, tap the Settings cog in the bottom left corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Choose which save slot gets the rewards

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Start Your Blue Lock Career codes?

Start Your Blue Lock Career codes are special passwords from the developer that unlock boosts in-game to help you on your striker journey. These include flow spins, weapon spins, skill points, and ego coins. There's no set schedule for code drops, but they seem pretty frequent in this game and tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a Start Your Blue Lock Career Discord server?

Yes, there is a Start Your Blue Lock Career Discord. You can click here to join the server, gaining access to the latest announcements, an FAQ, polls, and sneak peeks at upcoming content.

How do I get more Start Your Blue Lock Career codes?

The easiest way to get more Start Your Blue Lock Career codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. While the game's Discord server does have a dedicated codes channel, it's a lot to wade through when you'd rather be honing your skills and surviving Ego's twisted competition. Instead, let us find and check the codes for you - all you have to do is come back every so often to claim them.

Expired codes:

SIXHUNDREDCCU

FIVEHUNDREDCCU

THANKYOUSOMUCHEVERYONE

FOURHUNDREDCCU

THREEHUNDREDCCU

THREEHUNDREDLIKES

TWOHUNDREDCCU

LUCKYDAY

THISISSOLUCKY

RUNTHEGAUNTLET

CALMUPDATEDAY

UPDATE2BUGFIXEDELAY

UPDATE2BUGFIXES

MOBILEFIX

THANKYOUFORHUNDRED

UPDATE2DELAY

UPDATE2RELEASE

WHYNOTLOL

HUNDREDCHALLENGE

THANKYOUFOR50

WELCOMETONEL

SHUTDOWNSORRY2

SHUTDOWNSORRY

VERYSORRY

FEELINGLUCKY

NELUPDATEOMG

UPDATE1COINSLOT

UPDATE1COMPENSATION

APARTOFTHECOMMUNITY

EGOCOINSOMG

FREEKICKSTART

RELEASEOMG

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Start Your Blue Lock Career codes.