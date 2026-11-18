Use our Start Your Haikyuu Career codes to grow your volleyball skills alongside familiar faces like Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama. These codes can net you style and zone spins, gold to spend, and even skill points to directly improve your character's ability as you play through the iconic Haikyuu career story and take Karasuno to new heights.

We look for new Start Your Haikyuu Career codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you need a quick stat boost.

Here are all the new Start Your Haikyuu Career codes:

TONKA - two lucky zone rolls (new!)

- two lucky zone rolls (new!) HOLOGRAM - three lucky style rolls

- three lucky style rolls SMOOTHPRACTICE - three lucky zone rolls

- three lucky zone rolls SLOWMO - 500 gold, ten skill points, and two lucky style rolls

- 500 gold, ten skill points, and two lucky style rolls LASTDELAY - 1k gold, five lucky style rolls, and five lucky zone rolls

- 1k gold, five lucky style rolls, and five lucky zone rolls SORRYFORDELAY - 750 gold, 15 skill points, and five lucky zone rolls

- 750 gold, 15 skill points, and five lucky zone rolls STORYUPD2 - 750 gold, 20 skill points, and five lucky style rolls

For even more freebies from your favorite Roblox games, anime-inspired or not, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Start Your Haikyuu Career codes?

Redeeming Start Your Haikyuu Career codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Start Your Haikyuu Career in Roblox

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Start Your Haikyuu Career codes?

Start Your Haikyuu Career codes are special passwords from the developer that award you with useful items and currencies to help your volleyball journey. These codes tend to coincide with major updates, social milestones, and bug fixes.

Is there a Start Your Haikyuu Career Discord server?

Yes, there is a Start Your Haikyuu Career Discord. You can click here to join the server and access the latest announcements, sneak peeks, and giveaways.

How do I get more Start Your Haikyuu Career codes?

The easiest way to get more Start Your Haikyuu Career codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of finding and verifying codes to get you free style and zone spins, so you can focus on your passing and setting. You can also look in the game's description and official Discord server, but these sources don't always list every available code.

Expired codes:

FIRSTRALLY

CALLTHEPLAY

INFINITEBUG

LAG

MORALE

MATCHDAY

UPDATE1

NATIONALS

FLYHIGH

RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Start Your Haikyuu Career codes.