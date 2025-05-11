IO Interactive's Hitman series remains mostly untouched in a world of constant crossovers. Whispers of Fortnite skins faded into the abyss, but it's State of Survival that is managing to pull Agent 47 out of his usual globetrotting escapades. Yes, a brand-new collaboration with FunPlus International's zombie-bashing strategy hit is bringing the barcode sporting assassin to new battlegrounds.

It isn't just cosmetics joining State of Survival, either. No, this unique partnership between IO Interactive and FunPlus sees familiar faces from Hitman lore like Diana Burnwood joining the strategy game, too. According to a recent blog post from FunPlus, "Agent 47, set on dismantling Providence's plans, will be entering the apocalyptic world as a playable character. Additionally, Oybek Nabazov and Owen Cage will be arriving as villain bosses, and Diana Burnwood as a storyline character."

Hitman fans may remember Owen Cage from the titular mission of the Patient Zero campaign, while Oybek Nabazov appears in The Source. It's interesting to see these targets extracted from the popular stealth series, given that the Patient Zero campaign is bonus content from Hitman: Game of the Year edition. Maybe some deep cuts from Hitman: Contracts in the future? Who knows, but right now you can become Agent 47, who comes equipped with his signature suit.

If you want to add some style to your getup, Agent 47's crimson red suit is available through in-game progression. FunPlus adds that the crossover brings an "in-game event, figurines, capital city skins, in-city decorations, marching vehicles, avatar frames, and a card collection book to the game."

FunPlus isn't shy about recruiting popular franchises. Previously, the free mobile game brought Resident Evil's Chris Redfield into the fight, with similar events and rewards to earn. The Joker has even made an appearance in the past. State of Survival remains highly popular, following on from the massive milestone of over 100 million downloads on its second anniversary.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.