State of Survival is like Fortnite when it comes to crossovers: anything goes. For some reason, James Cameron's sci-fi masterpiece Terminator 2: Judgment Day seems to appear in everything from Call of Duty to World of Tanks. It's just as confusing as the series's time travel lore, but if you fancy surviving the apocalypse with Arnie and Linda Hamilton, this update is for someone at least.

I can't tell whether this latest crossover would make James Cameron cry tears of sadness or of joy for lining the bankroll of the next Avatar movie. Either way, now that Hitman's Agent 47 is gone, Skynet is taking over the planet in State of Survival. Zombies ravage Earth in the long-running free mobile game, so there's probably not that much for legions of T-800s to do. Don't let that stop you from racking up rewards and taking on an array of limited-time missions, though.

Battle for Tomorrow is a solo event that thrusts you into the most important objective of all: protecting Sarah Connor. A menacing T-1000 is on the hunt, and it's up to you to spot its disguises and send it to the scrapheap. The alliance variant of this mission focuses on the same goal, but this time it's an all-out offensive to stop Skynet's forces from completing their invasion.

Cyberdyne Crisis channels some arcade-like action, not unlike on-rails FPS games such as Time Crisis. Help Arnie's T-800 hop inside a helicopter, slaughter the undead, and waves of T-1000s. Steel Pursuit could convince me to give the crossover a look, though. This mode places players on a motorcycle with the T-800, using a shotgun and a grenade launcher to cause sheer chaos before time runs out.

While most of the new additions focus on shooting everything in sight, Puzzle Dash might be more your speed if you prefer some light brain teasers. It's all about rearranging scattered hardware pieces together in the best possible time.

Elsewhere in the world of crossovers, Fortnite's Power Rangers skins are available right now, and they're perfect for this massive bug-squashing mission.