Stay Hard Run codes August 2026

Use our Stay Hard Run codes to stock up on points and increase your mile total without actually running anywhere, so you can reach greater heights much faster. In this strange combination of a motivational gym training game and a recreation of Stephen King's The Long Walk, you'll need all the help you can get to stop David Goggins from catching you.

We look for new Stay Hard Run codes all the time, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you're a few miles short of the next world.

Here are all the new Stay Hard Run codes:

UPDATE1 - 2k points

- 2k points STAYHARD - five rebirths

- five rebirths FREEMILES - 200 miles

- 200 miles UNSTOPPABLE - Unstoppable Goggins skin

- Unstoppable Goggins skin SPECIAL - five rebirths

- five rebirths GOGGINS - 500 miles (requires world two)

- 500 miles (requires world two) MARATHON - 5k points (requires world two)

- 5k points (requires world two) ALLTIMECHAMP - 10k points (all time marathon server)

For even more free stuff across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Stay Hard Run codes?

Redeeming Stay Hard Run codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Stay Hard Run in Roblox

Tap the Codes button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Stay Hard Run codes?

Stay Hard Run codes are special passwords that unlock free miles, points, rebirths, and more for you in-game. The developer gives out these codes to reward players, but they seem to appear at random times, so you'll never know when the next batch of freebies is coming.

Is there a Stay Hard Run Discord server?

Yes, there is a Stay Hard Run Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here or on the link at the bottom of the game page. It's a great place to chat with other players, read the latest development updates, and report any bugs that you find.

How do I get more Stay Hard Run codes?

The easiest way to get more Stay Hard Run codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. Yes, the game's Discord server has a dedicated codes channel, but we don't know how often it gets updated. Instead, let us do the hard work of finding and verifying codes for you, while you keep running.