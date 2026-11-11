Steal A Balut codes November 2026

Use our Steal A Balut codes to become lightning-fast and mega rich, stealing baluts left, right, and center from under the noses of unsuspecting relatives. There's tons to do in this Filipino spin on the egg-stealing genre, so hop in and claim those freebies before they expire.

We look for new Steal A Balut codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you need some extra cash.

Here are all the new Steal A Balut codes:

ENGKANTO - three gold potions (new!)

- three gold potions (new!) ZONE9 - $1m cash and 10k speed

- $1m cash and 10k speed AGIMAT - 500 agimat

- 500 agimat EVENTS - $100k cash and 2k speed

- $100k cash and 2k speed RIDEPET - $250k cash and 3k speed

- $250k cash and 3k speed MINIADMINABUSE1 - $500k cash and 5k speed

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Steal A Balut codes?

Follow these simple steps to redeem Steal A Balut codes:

Open Steal A Balut in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get extra speed in Steal A Balut?

You can claim 10k extra speed for free from the chest in the lobby if you like the game on Roblox, join the STEAL A BALUT group, and add the game to your favorites. It's really easy!

Is there a Steal A Balut Discord server?

Yes, there is a Steal A Balut Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, general chats in both English and Filipino, and a place to share your suggestions.

How do I get more Steal A Balut codes?

The easiest way to get more Steal A Balut codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The information in the Discord server's codes channel isn't always up to date, so you should rely on us to bring you the latest freebies, so you can focus on collecting more baluts and earning your fortune.

Expired codes:

OG

BALUT

RELEASED

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Steal A Balut codes.