Steal A Balut codes November 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Steal A Balut codes for free cash, speed, and potions to grow your riches.

Steal A Balut codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing on some grass
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Use our Steal A Balut codes to become lightning-fast and mega rich, stealing baluts left, right, and center from under the noses of unsuspecting relatives. There's tons to do in this Filipino spin on the egg-stealing genre, so hop in and claim those freebies before they expire.

We look for new Steal A Balut codes regularly, so bookmark this page and visit us again the next time you need some extra cash.

Here are all the new Steal A Balut codes:

  • ENGKANTO - three gold potions (new!)
  • ZONE9 - $1m cash and 10k speed
  • AGIMAT - 500 agimat
  • EVENTS - $100k cash and 2k speed
  • RIDEPET - $250k cash and 3k speed
  • MINIADMINABUSE1 - $500k cash and 5k speed

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

Steal A Balut codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Steal A Balut codes?

Follow these simple steps to redeem Steal A Balut codes:

  • Open Steal A Balut in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get extra speed in Steal A Balut?

You can claim 10k extra speed for free from the chest in the lobby if you like the game on Roblox, join the STEAL A BALUT group, and add the game to your favorites. It's really easy!

Steal A Balut codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Steal A Balut Discord server?

Yes, there is a Steal A Balut Discord. You can click here to join the server and gain access to the latest announcements, general chats in both English and Filipino, and a place to share your suggestions.

How do I get more Steal A Balut codes?

The easiest way to get more Steal A Balut codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The information in the Discord server's codes channel isn't always up to date, so you should rely on us to bring you the latest freebies, so you can focus on collecting more baluts and earning your fortune.

Expired codes:

  • OG
  • BALUT
  • RELEASED

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Steal A Balut codes.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.