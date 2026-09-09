Steal a Chicken codes September 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Steal a Chicken codes for free cash and speed boosts to grow your eggy empire.

Steal a Chicken codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing in a field
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Use our Steal a Chicken codes for heaps of free cash and the occasional speed boost to help you reach those hard-to-steal chickens. Who needs to steal an egg when you can abduct the whole bird and produce endless eggs? Work smarter, not harder.

We look for new Steal a Chicken codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often to grab the latest cash boost.

Here are all the new Steal a Chicken codes:

  • Relax - double speed
  • Crystal - 68.07k cash
  • September - 31.4k cash
  • Release - 100k cash

Chickens and eggs are all the rage in Roblox games right now, so check out our list of Roblox codes for more freebies in similar experiences.

Steal a Chicken codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Steal a Chicken codes?

Redeeming Steal a Chicken codes is significantly easier than stealing the chickens themselves. All you have to do is:

  • Open Steal a Chicken in Roblox
  • Complete the short tutorial
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more Steal a Chicken spins?

There are two main ways to get more Steal a Chicken spins on top of your daily free spin. The first is to spend Robux, but no one wants to do that. Instead, you can get an additional free spin by simply watching a short ad. Just tap the '+1 FREE spin' button on the spin menu to view an ad, and grab your extra spin!

Steal a Chicken codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Steal a Chicken Discord server?

Yes, there is a Steal a Chicken Discord server. It's technically the server for the developer, Kibrix Runner, so you can find tons of information on both Steal a Chicken and the studio's other game, Inside Brainrot Heads, by clicking here.

How do I get more Steal a Chicken codes?

The best way to get more Steal a Chicken codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The devs update an existing message in the Discord server to mark new codes, so it's really easy to miss when a new one appears or an existing code expires. Let us keep an eye on it while you focus on growing your chicken collection.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.