Steal a Chicken codes September 2026

Use our Steal a Chicken codes for heaps of free cash and the occasional speed boost to help you reach those hard-to-steal chickens. Who needs to steal an egg when you can abduct the whole bird and produce endless eggs? Work smarter, not harder.

We look for new Steal a Chicken codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often to grab the latest cash boost.

Here are all the new Steal a Chicken codes:

Relax - double speed

- double speed Crystal - 68.07k cash

- 68.07k cash September - 31.4k cash

- 31.4k cash Release - 100k cash

Chickens and eggs are all the rage in Roblox games right now, so check out our list of Roblox codes for more freebies in similar experiences.

How do I redeem Steal a Chicken codes?

Redeeming Steal a Chicken codes is significantly easier than stealing the chickens themselves. All you have to do is:

Open Steal a Chicken in Roblox

Complete the short tutorial

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more Steal a Chicken spins?

There are two main ways to get more Steal a Chicken spins on top of your daily free spin. The first is to spend Robux, but no one wants to do that. Instead, you can get an additional free spin by simply watching a short ad. Just tap the '+1 FREE spin' button on the spin menu to view an ad, and grab your extra spin!

Is there a Steal a Chicken Discord server?

Yes, there is a Steal a Chicken Discord server. It's technically the server for the developer, Kibrix Runner, so you can find tons of information on both Steal a Chicken and the studio's other game, Inside Brainrot Heads, by clicking here.

How do I get more Steal a Chicken codes?

The best way to get more Steal a Chicken codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The devs update an existing message in the Discord server to mark new codes, so it's really easy to miss when a new one appears or an existing code expires. Let us keep an eye on it while you focus on growing your chicken collection.