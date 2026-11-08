Steal a Superpower codes November 2026

A thief's life can be hard, so if you're tired of taking down bosses only to take their powers away from them, we're offering an alternative: Steal a Superpower codes. There's something magical about being able to skip the early stages of a game like this, and you'll be rushing late-world bosses in no time.

Codes offer packs, which are of course the lifeblood of the game, and potions, which help you with things like health, strength, and even drop luck. After all, winning the fight is only half the battle with RNG.

Here are all the new Steal a Superpower codes:

10KCCU - a mystery pack (new!)

- a mystery pack (new!) 50KLIKES - one luck potion III, one strength potion III, one power potion III, and one health potion III

- one luck potion III, one strength potion III, one power potion III, and one health potion III 30KLIKES - a luck potion III

- a luck potion III 20KLIKES - a luck potion III

- a luck potion III SOZFORUPDATES - a power potion III

- a power potion III 10KLIKES - a power potion III

- a power potion III 1KCCU - a power potion II

- a power potion II POTIONS - a luck potion II

- a luck potion II DISCORD - a legend pack

There are plenty more Roblox games that you can get freebies in, so take a look at our list of Roblox codes for tons of goodies.

How do I redeem my Steal a Superpower codes?

We've listed step-by-step how to redeem your Steal a Superpower codes, so you're never caught out. Check it out below:

Launch Steal a Superpower on Roblox

Tap 'codes' in the top right corner

Enter your code in the box and hit 'redeem' underneath

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more Steal a Superpower codes?

We'll have to wait for more Steal a Superpower codes to come out, as it's the developer who decides when to drop more. Codes will often come out when they update the game, or when it hits a milestone, so keep liking and sharing the game with your friends. Once your senses are tingling, head here to find out the new ones.

Is there a Steal a Superpower Discord server?

Yes, and you can join it here to get updates, sneak peeks, and announcements about the game. There are also channels to discuss strategy with other players, as well as sharing the coolest screenshots of you zooming about the map with your incredible aura. We know it's too hard to resist bragging.