You need this Steam Deck accessory to make toilet gaming even easier

If you’re sick of having to put down your Valve handheld when going to the toilet, or can’t stick a long gaming session holding the thing aloft, then we’ve got the Steam Deck accessory for you. This new GoPro Mount from Mechanism allows you to attach the Steam Deck to any GoPro accessory, whether it be a chest harness, tripod, or even headband, though that last option is a little impractical.

While the Steam Deck might be one of the best handheld consoles out there, it’s also one of the heaviest. Even as a die-hard Steam Deck fan, I can understand why you might want to avoid the wrist strain and stick the console to your chest or the wall. Not only that but having had the experience of dropping my Steam Deck onto my face while in bed, I can see the positives of not risking another bump on the head, or worse still, a broken device.

The images on Mechanism’s site give you an idea of all the ways you can use the GoPro Mount. The picture that most draws the eye is of someone using the mount to play the Steam Deck on the toilet, which, in all honesty, I can get behind. Sometimes when you’re on a good run in Balatro or Vampire Survivors, or really any of the best Steam Deck games, the call of nature can be the worst thing in the world. Now, you don’t have to decide which you think is more important. Just remember to wash your hands once you’re done.

The GoPro Mount is now available on Mechanism’s official website for just $9. However, it’s worth pointing out that you also need the brand’s DeckMate accessory to attach to the back of your Steam Deck to mount the console, but that itself is only $19. You can also find a bunch more GoPro accessories on the site, including the harness from the pictures, and the mount you’d need if you want to be a toilet gaming pro.

