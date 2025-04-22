This new Steam Deck accessory is the lazy gamer’s best friend

If you’ve got a Steam Deck, you probably know that playing the console lying down can lead to cramping and tired arms. This isn’t ideal, as everything else about Valve’s console makes it perfect for playing from bed, which, if you’re like me, you might find yourself doing more often than you should. That’s where the RestDeck comes in, a new accessory designed to stop you from feeling like you’ve got to stop gaming after half an hour.

While the Steam Deck might be a top pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles, there’s no denying that Valve’s portable gaming PC is a proper unit, and unless you’ve been pretty consistent with arm day, it doesn’t take long for it to feel like it’s weighing you down. There is, of course, the option to pick up one of the best Steam Deck docks and hook your handheld up to the TV, but if you still want to play handheld, the RestDeck is one of the few accessory options that makes it a possibility.

The only problem with the Rest Deck is that it’s not on sale as an accessory but rather as a 3D printing file. If you own a 3D printer, the Rest Deck file is pretty affordable, at just $4.99, but honestly, as someone who doesn’t really need a 3D printer, I’d be happy to pay up to $30 for a similar accessory if it meant I could keep playing the best Steam Deck games from the comfort of my bed without aching wrists.

Admittedly, this isn’t the only accessory we’ve seen designed to make playing your Steam Deck easier. Earlier this year, we saw Mechanism’s GoPro Mount for Steam Deck launch with a marketing campaign that showed off a way to play your handheld on the toilet. I may be lazy enough to play from my bed, but that’s a bit of a stretch for me. There’s also a bunch of accessory options on Amazon and eBay, but few impress me quite as much as the RestDeck. Now all I need to do is find someone with a 3D printer.

