The latest Steam Deck 2 rumors suggest a follow-up isn't Valve's top priority

If you're thinking of holding off on a Steam Deck until a successor arrives, you could be in for a bit of a wait. According to a notable hardware tipster, the Steam Deck 2 is possibly coming in 2028. If true, this would represent a six-year gap from the launch of the Steam Deck and five years since Valve introduced the OLED model.

Obviously, we need to take rumors like this, courtesy of KeplerL2, with a huge grain of salt, even if they come from a relatively reliable source. However, it does align with a comment made by Valve's lead designer, Lawrence Yang. In an interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Yang said that "a true next-gen Deck with a significant bump in horsepower wouldn't be for a few years." It's also worth noting that Valve has not officially confirmed that a Steam Deck 2 is in development.

So, what can we expect from the Steam Deck 2 when it eventually arrives? Honestly, it's all speculation at this point, but what we'd most like to see is a refresh rate bump up to 120Hz for smoother gameplay visuals. While the current ergonomic design has been widely praised and may remain largely unchanged, Valve might still take cues from the Ally X's slimmer form factor.

Even with many competitors entering the market since its launch, the Steam Deck remains one of our favorite handheld gaming devices. In our guide to the best handheld consoles, we crowned the Steam Deck OLED as the best currently on the market. With its vast library of Steam games, vivid OLED display, and comfortable design perfect for long play sessions, it truly is a trendsetter and the standard to beat.

It appears we might be waiting a while for a true Steam Deck successor, but in the meantime, you can check out our guides to all the best Steam Deck alternatives and the best retro handhelds. Alternatively, if you're looking to chat about your favorite games and hardware, check out the new Pocket Tactics Discord channel.