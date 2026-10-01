Final Fantasy 7 could be the key to the latest Steam Deck 2 processor and launch leaks

Given that the original launched over four years ago, it's no surprise there's growing interest in updates on the Steam Deck 2. We've known for a while that it's in the works, with Valve referencing the handheld successor in some interviews. However, we're still in the dark regarding what to expect in terms of performance and a potential launch window. That might have just changed, though, thanks to a fresh leak.

The new details are courtesy of the tech YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead. A new video references a new AMD APU with the codename "Gainsborough," which reportedly appears buried in some AMD documentation. The connection between this mysterious processor and the Steam Deck 2 is that the original handheld's custom APU is known as "Aerith." If you're a Final Fantasy VII fan, you've probably already made the connection, but if not, I'll make it clear - one of the main characters in the iconic RPG is called Aerith Gainsborough.

The leak also suggests a pretty substantial technological leap from the original Steam Deck's APU to this Gainsborough processor, making it powerful enough to rival some of the newer Steam Deck alternatives. For a start, it seems to be developed on a 3nm process, which should make it significantly more efficient than the LCD Steam Deck's 7nm APU and even the OLED version's 6nm chip. Not only that, but the leak also points to eight cores, twice that of the original, and 24 RDNA 5 compute units compared to Aerith's eight.

Those specs make it seem like a real candidate to power the Steam Deck 2, given that Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais is previously on the record as stating that the company wants the difference between the original and a successor to be "demarcated" in terms of performance and battery life. On paper, the Gainsborough certainly seems like a big improvement on the current hardware.

As for a potential launch window, Moore's Law is Dead points towards late 2027 or 2028, though there's a chance that the current issues surrounding component and RAM pricing and availability could be a factor. Of course, it's worth noting that this is a supposed leak, so it's worth taking with a pinch of salt. Still, if it turns out to be true, we could be looking at a new top dog for our guide to the best handheld consoles before long.