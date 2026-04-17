The 5 best Steam Deck accessories you can get for under $40

Valve's handheld console has been around for a little while now, so it's no surprise that there's a wealth of Steam Deck accessories out there for those looking for them. Still, there might be too many options these days, potentially leading to the dreaded choice paralysis. That's where we come in, with our picks for the five best accessories you can pick up, each for under $40, to streamline your experience with the handheld.

We've chosen accessories that aren't just popular with the Pocket Tactics team, but that also have plenty of positive reviews on Amazon, so you're not just taking our word for it. At the time of writing, they're all in stock, so all you've got to do is decide which to add to your basket first.

1. JSAUX 6-in-1

Unsurprisingly, a Steam Deck dock is right at the top of our list, as it turns the handheld into a hybrid, much like the Nintendo Switch 2. There are plenty of options, but the JSAUX 6-in-1 is a current top pick from our guide to the best Steam Deck docks, and it's available for just $32.99 at the time of writing. That's considerably cheaper than a lot of the alternatives, but it doesn't mean this accessory is lacking in features.

The JSAUX 6-in-1 is capable of 4K visuals at 120Hz, provided your monitor supports it, and is compatible with controllers, keyboards, and your PC mouse. It also boasts an Ethernet port capable of 1 Gbps speeds, enabling you to download new games in almost no time at all. If all that hasn't convinced you, we've got a JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station review, with the affordable accessory earning a stellar 9/10 score from Sam Comrie.

2. UYIYE Steam Deck Case

There's no shortage of options when it comes to finding a Steam Deck case, but this $26.99 pick from UYIYE is a personal favorite. For a start, it's more colorful than most of the monochrome alternatives - though there is a version in black if that's your thing - but the main selling point is the kickstand. Yes, the humble kickstand.

It might not sound like a big deal, but as someone who spends a lot of time playing on my Steam Deck, it can get a bit tiring after a while, but that doesn't necessarily mean I want to dock it. With this kickstand, you've got a nice in-between, giving you the option to connect a controller and keep playing. Of course, you'd need a controller too, but if you keep reading, you might just come across one.

3. JSAUX Cooling Fan

If you're playing demanding games on your Steam Deck, you're going to want a cooling fan. Fortunately, this high-quality option from JSAUX is nice and affordable at $31.99. Admittedly, it doesn't offer that controversially popular Steam Deck vent smell - this isn't an endorsement; don't sniff your Steam Deck, folks - but it will keep your device nice and cool so you don't have to worry about your hands heating up while you're powering through your favorite games.

Of course, the main benefit of a fan for your Steam Deck is that the cooler the handheld, the less likely it is to throttle performance. That might not be a big deal if you're playing indies. However, I know from experience that Steam Deck games such as Baldur's Gate 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered push Valve's handheld to its limit, so this fan is great for mitigating any performance issues.

4. GameSir Nova Lite

There aren't a bunch of great Steam Deck controllers available for $40, but the GameSir Nova Lite bucks that trend. The most important feature is that this controller connects wirelessly to your Steam Deck via Bluetooth, which is the main reason that it's on this list and the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C isn't, but that's not the only factor that makes this GameSir gamepad a tempting proposition.

It features Hall Effect sticks, so you don't have to worry about stick drift, analog triggers, and dual rumble motors for haptic feedback. There are also a bunch of colorways to choose from, including purple, pink, yellow, and white. You really can't ask for much more from a controller for just $22.99.

5. PlayVital Thumb Grip Caps

While the Steam Deck is a well-designed handheld, one of its few issues is that the thumbsticks can degrade over time, especially if you tend to use them more than the trackpads. That's why we'd recommend picking up the PlayVital Thumb Grip Caps for just $9.99 so you can keep your sticks looking pristine without sacrificing any playtime.

The other benefit of these grip caps is that, as the name suggests, they offer a better grip of the thumbsticks. That's ideal if you're a fan of racing games or FPS games, as you need your inputs to be super precise. You're not limited in terms of colors, either, with the PlayVital caps coming in black, white, purple, orange, and other options.