Forget the PS Portal, this app brings PlayStation streaming to Steam Deck

It seems like every week, there's a new app or some fresh software that makes the Steam Deck an even better option for handheld gaming. Now it's the turn of Asobi: Remote Play, a new app for Valve's handheld that supports not just remote play for PS4 and PS5 games, but also streaming PlayStation Plus Premium without the need for a PlayStation console. Better still, it's currently available to check out for free as part of the play test.

For those who don't know, the PlayStation Portal is the current go-to for those looking to stream PlayStation games. However, compared to the picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles, including the Steam Deck, it doesn't have much to offer. Valve's handheld, on the other hand, is already a beast - though, a more expensive beast than it was this time last year - so Asobi: Remote Play is another string to its bow.

The basic version supports 30fps streaming up to 1080p, with automatic bitrate adjustment dependent on your internet signal strength. You can check out the full details on the Steam listing, where you'll also find the option to request access to the play test. However, you'll need a PlayStation Network account and a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription for access to cloud functionality.

The Steam page for the app mentions Asobi Premium for those looking for an even cleaner streaming experience. The premium models offer 60fps streaming, controller haptics, and even support for gyro controls. However, at this point during the play test, we don't have any details on how much Asobi Premium might cost. Right now, though, it's all available to try.

If you've got one of the Windows-based Steam Deck alternatives, such as the Asus ROG Xbox Ally or Lenovo Legion Go, don't worry, you shouldn't be missing out for long. According to a post from the developer, Inside Internet, a Windows version is already in the works, so it's worth keeping an eye on the Steam listing for any future updates.