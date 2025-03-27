Unlike Fallout, with its desolate deserts and bitter remnants of humanity, Atomfall takes place in the lush greens of Cumbria in the UK, following a fictionalized take on the real-life Windscale nuclear disaster. Exploring a beautiful place that met with a terrible tragedy, you uncover occult groups, government agencies, and more – sound exciting? Well, you can now grab it on Steam Deck for its lowest price yet.

The best RPGs can often transport us into new experiences, but Atomfall immerses us in a slightly altered version of our own world. This single-player game plunges you into a hauntingly strange interpretation of 1960s Britain, where much of Northern England is now a quarantine zone. It’s eerie to think that aside from a few embellishments, this is the kind of scenario that might actually have unfolded had the world not been so lucky.

Striking a balance between being an action experience and a survival game, Atomfall’s role-playing experience invites you to barter, trade, craft, and hopefully survive to explore a familiar yet distinctly unique location. In between intense missions and fending off enemies, you’ll be exploring a world that looks kind of gorgeous but has some unsettling differences when compared to reality.

Fortunately, the game has already been awarded the coveted Steam Deck Verified badge, so if you were planning to play through this exciting action game on the best handheld console (thanks to the early access included in the Deluxe Edition), you’ll be pleased to know that it runs wonderfully on Valve’s device.

If you’re hoping to dive into Atomfall’s unique take on the British countryside, then you can grab it at an incredible 33% off already on CDKeys. That’s just $39.69 / £29.79 compared to the usual $58.49 / £44.99, netting you a new and expansive RPG at a ridiculously great price. You can also get an even better discount on the Deluxe Edition (which offers some in-game bonuses and the expansion pack for later) at 38% off – just $51.99.

I’m hoping that Atomfall can quickly rise through the ranks as one of the best Steam Deck games, especially as it captures a fanbase of Fallout players looking for something to play before an inevitable Fallout 6 launches. In any case, this deal isn’t one to miss out on, and pairing the game with the best Steam Deck dock will only immerse you more into the bizarre world this game offers.