I'm always surprised by how underrated Young Souls is. After playing it on Google Stadia (rest in peace, sweet prince) and enjoying it on my Steam Deck, it's a truly gorgeous blend of beat 'em up and action RPG that should've been a hit. The only way you'll believe me is by trying it yourself, and oh look, there's a new Badass Brawlers bundle from Humble that has it and six other great fighters for just $16 / £12 – that's perfect timing.

Effortlessly blending a classic fighting game and the build-heavy nature of a good action RPG, Young Souls is the perfect hybrid of what seems like some contrasting genres. However, it works wonderfully well, and sprinkling on some gorgeous visuals makes it a feast of an experience worth playing.

In this sorely underrated indie game, you play as orphans Jenn and Tristan, who, after spending years under the care of a scientist, discover he's gone missing one day. Discovering a hidden cellar in his home, the duo find a Moon Gate Portal, taking them to a dangerous world where Goblins thrive, and it's up to you to beat them up in a variety of epic dungeons.

It's only one of the brilliant games found in this bundle, and it's not the only noteworthy one. River City Girls and its sequel give you a classic arcade-style fighter wrapped in modern videogame improvements, and were developed by the incredibly talented team over at ARC System Works, which worked on the iconic Guilty Gear series.

If you're looking for a true action game that feels reminiscent of the old arcade cabinets back in the '90s, then Final Vendetta should hook you in with an adrenaline-inducing fighter for your handheld console. It's a visceral, hard-hitting indie that will have you raising your fists in excitement after completing each fight.

All of these and more are now available in the Badass Brawlers bundle, which you can grab for just $16 / £11.98 at Humble Bundle. That's over $170 worth of games at a fraction of the price, all of which are playable on Valve's handheld, and considering the fast-paced and quick action they provide, they're some of the best Steam Deck games you can buy.

However, you only have until Thursday, June 19, 2025, to grab this bundle before it expires. If you're wondering what's included, take a look at all of the games below:

Young Souls

River City Girls

River City Girls 2

Dawn of the Monsters

Final Vendetta

Full Metal Furies

Double Dragon Neon

If you've been waiting for the right time to grab some badass, butt-kicking beat 'em up games, this bundle is the perfect opportunity. Even if you don't own Valve's console, you can play them on any of the best Steam Deck alternatives, which will feel like a blast – or you can always pair it with the best Steam Deck docks if you do happen to own Valve's model and you're wanting to play them on a bigger screen.