Valve's latest Steam Deck update is here to maximize your battery life

Valve's Steam Deck has redefined what a PC gaming handheld is and what the category can be capable of. Since launching in 2022, it's become another success for Valve, with a semi-successor model, the Steam Deck OLED, launching in 2023. However, it's also been working on improving SteamOS, the software powering the handheld, and it's just brought out a beta update that could help extend the battery life of millions of Steam Decks worldwide.

In a short post, Valve revealed that a new beta update, available to anyone who decides to go onto the 'Beta Channel' of their Steam Deck, includes a new 'Battery Limit' option, found in Settings > Power. This option allows charging the battery to reach 80% and then stops.

Other devices, including top picks from our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles, have had a similar setting for years. Essentially, enabling this setting helps the lifespan of your Steam Deck's battery and lets you keep playing the best Steam Deck games for a little while longer.

There are also some refinements in this new beta update, such as:

Moved display dim and suspend timeout settings to Settings > Power.

Moved 'Show Battery Percentage' setting to Settings > Power.

Fixed pasting from the on-screen keyboard.

If you want to install the update, go to Settings > System > Beta to put your Steam Deck into the beta program, and after a few moments, it will be available to download.

Battery health options aren't new. I've always had a similar option enabled on my devices, including my iPhone 15 Pro Max and my MacBook Pro. Found in Settings > Battery > Charging, having 'Optimised Battery Charging' will slowly recharge my devices or stop at 80% during the night when they're plugged into the wall. The setting has had no impact on how I use my hardware, and I know the same will apply to my Steam Deck. So I'm glad that Valve has decided to add this option for the beta channel.

However, it makes me wish for a similar setting for my Nintendo Switch 2. I'm already planning to spend much of June completing The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker on it, thanks to the Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack subscription service. I'll definitely be putting the battery through its paces with that, so hopefully Nintendo is looking into a similar battery management setting.

