Valve's latest Steam Deck update is here to maximize your battery life

If you've recently been looking for ways to extend your Steam Deck's battery life, Valve's newest beta update could be just what you need.

Valve's Steam Deck has redefined what a PC gaming handheld is and what the category can be capable of. Since launching in 2022, it's become another success for Valve, with a semi-successor model, the Steam Deck OLED, launching in 2023. However, it's also been working on improving SteamOS, the software powering the handheld, and it's just brought out a beta update that could help extend the battery life of millions of Steam Decks worldwide.

In a short post, Valve revealed that a new beta update, available to anyone who decides to go onto the 'Beta Channel' of their Steam Deck, includes a new 'Battery Limit' option, found in Settings > Power. This option allows charging the battery to reach 80% and then stops.

Other devices, including top picks from our guides to the best gaming phones and the best handheld consoles, have had a similar setting for years. Essentially, enabling this setting helps the lifespan of your Steam Deck's battery and lets you keep playing the best Steam Deck games for a little while longer.

There are also some refinements in this new beta update, such as:

  • Moved display dim and suspend timeout settings to Settings > Power.

  • Moved 'Show Battery Percentage' setting to Settings > Power.

  • Fixed pasting from the on-screen keyboard.

If you want to install the update, go to Settings > System > Beta to put your Steam Deck into the beta program, and after a few moments, it will be available to download.

Battery health options aren't new. I've always had a similar option enabled on my devices, including my iPhone 15 Pro Max and my MacBook Pro. Found in Settings > Battery > Charging, having 'Optimised Battery Charging' will slowly recharge my devices or stop at 80% during the night when they're plugged into the wall. The setting has had no impact on how I use my hardware, and I know the same will apply to my Steam Deck. So I'm glad that Valve has decided to add this option for the beta channel.

However, it makes me wish for a similar setting for my Nintendo Switch 2. I'm already planning to spend much of June completing The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker on it, thanks to the Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack subscription service. I'll definitely be putting the battery through its paces with that, so hopefully Nintendo is looking into a similar battery management setting.

