Rivals of Aether is a well-polished, pixelated platform fighting game inspired by Super Smash Bros, however, it's definitely not just a clone - it takes a familiar formula and does something unique with it. Rivals stands on its own two feet, taking popular mechanics and tweaking them to scratch that competitive gameplay itch. So grab some friends, take a seat, and grab Rivals of Aether for as little as $1.25 / £1.14 with the Better with 4 Friends Co-Op Bundle over at Humble.

If you're a fan of fighting indie games, look no further; Rivals of Aether is the crème de la crème of brawling Steam Deck games. Should you choose versus mode, you'll beat the crap out of your opponent and whack them off the stage, and unlike the Street Fighter games, there's no health bar. Like Smash Bros. before it, it's easily one of the best party games to enjoy with a night of pizza and drinks.

But as I mentioned, Rivals also offers competitive depth without overwhelming newcomers, striking a balance between strategy and accessibility. I never clicked with Smash Bros. because trying to beat my partner was like bringing a spoon to a sword fight. As a Sega kid, I was late to the Smash party, and he had strategy down to a T, while I was just button-mashing my way through the chaos.

I don't mean to say Rivals rewards button-mashing; it doesn't, it's just more approachable and, in my opinion, more enjoyable. Unlike old Smashy B, there's a parry system instead of a shield, and it doesn't include any ledge-grabbing either, which completely changes battle techniques. Wave-dashing is in this game (on purpose, unlike in Melee)-but it's less important. You're not going to be at a major disadvantage if you can't master it. The shift in mechanics encourages strategic play while keeping things refreshingly uncomplicated.

The game is set on the planet Aether and is about a clash of elemental factions, with each fighter tied to a specific element that shapes their playstyle. Take Zetterburn, for instance, they can set opponents on fire, while Orcane can transform into water with puddle teleportation. With 18 different characters to choose from, each with its own mechanics, this game has content and replayability in spades. There are a lot of mods too, many of which bring in the crossover element that people love from Smash Bros.

As I alluded to earlier, there are other modes. Story Mode gives a backstory to the Aether rivals. There are practice and tutorial modes for newcomers and online versus modes. Then there's my personal favorite: Abyss Mode. It throws you into a gauntlet of escalating challenges, each level tougher than the last, and perfect for players who crave a rising difficulty curve.

If Rivals of Aether is sounding like your sort of game, then you've got until August 21st, 2025, to fight your way over to Fanatical and smash this deal out of the park. How it works is that you pay a minimum of $10/ £9.06 for eight games, but you can pay more if you wish, with some proceeds going toward the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Here's a full list of games included in the bundle:

Rivals of Aether - Steam Deck verified

SpiderHeck - Steam Deck verified

Moving Out - Steam Deck verified

Fling to the Finish - Steam Deck verified

Unrailed - Steam Deck verified

Embr - Playable

Towerfall Ascension - Playable

Portal Knights - Playable

Looking to expand your Steam Deck library with some standout titles? Dive into our top picks for the best Steam Deck games, or check out the best Steam Deck Dock to enhance your setup.