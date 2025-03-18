Minecraft has long been one of gaming’s greatest success stories, an underdog indie game that is now owned by one of the world’s biggest companies and still a hit over a decade later. It’s no surprise that many sandbox games have attempted to reach even 10% of Minecraft’s success, but Dungeon Tycoon offers something that at first might seem familiar, but is actually quite different. Best of all, if you buy it right now, you’ll get 90% off.

Unlike other sandbox games like Minecraft, Dungeon Tycoon’s visual style is pretty much where the similarities end. Instead, this single-player game tasks you with building the dungeon of your dreams, one that will hopefully stop any heroes in their tracks – and you have complete freedom to design your dungeon’s greatest threats as you please. The level of freedom that it gives you certainly has a lot in common with Minecraft.

There’s not really a story in this Steam Deck game – instead, you’ll create a devious maze of challenges for the budding heroes to figure out. Summoning mighty monsters that put even the greatest warriors to the test, your goal is to make progressively difficult dungeons. You also get to make a bit of a tidy profit on the top, selling potions and other items to heroes as they go. (Kind of like how massive businesses sell remedies to alleviate the misery inflicted on ordinary people by the very same businesses, but I’m getting ahead of myself.)

Of course, creating an evil dungeon business isn’t a walk in the park, or everyone would be doing it. To become one of the greatest dungeon engineers, you’ll have to strike a balance between quality and efficiency, providing the best profits for your business and allowing you to hire more employees (see: monsters).

While Dungeon Tycoon has got rave reviews on Steam, getting a nice ‘Mostly Positive’ rating overall (although recent reviews have put it at ‘Very Positive’), there’s no Steam Deck Compatibility rating just yet. However, based on our testing, the version on Steam Deck is fantastic, so you’re in for a treat on the best handheld console.

Right now, you can grab Dungeon Tycoon at a huge 90% off, taking it down to just $1.49 / £1.29 at Humble Bundle. Even at the standard price, Dungeon Tycoon is a great little indie game that’s worth your time, so for less than $2, you’re getting hours of great fun. However, you don’t have long, as this deal comes to an end on Thursday, March 20, 2025, so you’ll need to be quick.

Thankfully, Dungeon Tycoon also runs on the best Steam Deck alternatives, so if you’re looking for something to scratch the same kind of itch as Minecraft, you’re in for an excellent time. Speaking of other handhelds, if you’re still making a decision on which to go for, our Steam Deck OLED vs ASUS ROG Ally X guide will help you make the right choice for you.