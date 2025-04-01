The Legend of Zelda and Persona have captured hearts for very different reasons, so forming a blend of the two is a strange feat. However, Dungeons of Hinterberg proves the combination can work fantastically well, and if you’re looking to escape the treadmill of corporate life, this excellent indie gem is now at its lowest price on Steam Deck.

At first, Dungeons of Hinterberg grips you with a look similar to the best cozy games. A vibrant art style and a stunning backdrop are just a facade for the monsters that enjoy Hinterberg as much as you do – but for more nefarious reasons, of course. However, between slashing away at enemies and surviving the various Dungeons, Hinterberg’s locale makes for a fantastic getaway on the best handheld console.

You’ll meet plenty of locals, all of whom have plenty to say to you. Some are interested in helping you get stronger, while others are there for purely entertainment. If you’ve played some of the best RPGs with the Persona series, well, the social elements will undoubtedly sound familiar to you, as the people of Hinterberg help you enjoy your slaycation as much as possible.

Of course, that doesn’t negate Dungeons of Hinterberg’s action game core. After spending the evenings enjoying your holiday, you’ll have to go out the next day to explore the world, conquer dungeons, and use your sword or magic skills to defeat the various monsters. Puzzles will keep your brain working as you try to complete each dungeon, and before you know it, you’ll be back enjoying the festivities at Hinterberg.

Best of all, the Dungeons of Hinterberg is Steam Deck Verified, so that being said, you’re in for one of the best Steam Deck games with this gem. If I haven’t sold you on it just yet, you can grab Dungeons of Hinterberg at its lowest price ever, setting you back just $14.99 / £12.49 on Humble Bundle.

If you’ve been waiting for an excellent game for Valve’s handheld (or the best Steam Deck alternative, depending on what you’re playing on), then Dungeons of Hinterberg is definitely a solid option. Grab one of the best Steam Deck docks, and you’re in for a fantastic time – I may be biased, but honestly, this game is great.