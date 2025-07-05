You could win a Steam Deck and $1000 worth of games for as little as $1

There's nothing quite like unboxing a brand-new console, but one thing is even better: opening a brand-new handheld that you won. If you've been waiting to grab Valve's fantastic console, you've got a chance to win a Steam Deck and an entire game collection worth over $1,000. Even if you don't win, you'll still get some Steam keys for taking part. Interested?

Well, look no further than Fanatical's Mystery Box Bundle, giving you the chance to secure a Steam Deck for as little as $1. However, you're still a winner regardless of whether you get that handheld console for a minuscule amount of money, as each 'box' you buy gives you a Steam key, with anything from the best indie games to some classic triple-A experiences up for grabs.

You'll also have a shot at getting a Golden Box - the most coveted box in this latest bundle. If you're lucky enough to get one, you'll add over $1,000 worth of games to your collection. That includes Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, one of the best RPGs I've ever played; Stellar Blade for the action game fanatics; and DOOM: The Dark Ages, the best FPS game this year so far. And that's just a fraction of what's on offer.

However, a favorite of mine in this selection is Rematch. Developed by the masterful team at Sloclap, which also developed the brilliant fighting game Sifu, Rematch's twist on the iconic sport of soccer rivals the best in the sports genre, with energetic and more involved action. Rather than a bird's-eye view of the pitch, you play as your own customizable character, nailing goals and working as a team in order to secure the win.

However, I can't go without mentioning Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at least twice in this article. Developer Sandfall Interactive's first game, and a smashing debut at that, is one that any RPG fan should give a try, adding a twist on the turn-based combat that the best JRPGs offer, with an eye-watering and beautifully dark story.

You'll need to be lucky, and I mean really lucky, to win a Steam Deck and get that incredibly valuable Golden Box, but Fanatical's Mystery Box Bundle makes it a chance worth taking. That's because each chance is only $1 / £1, but you can buy 25 boxes for $15.99 / £15.99, saving you some money on each box. Remember, each box is still a Steam key for your library and a chance to win a Steam Deck.

If you do manage to get a sparkly new Steam Deck from the Fanatical Mystery Box Bundle, make sure to pick up one of the best Steam Deck docks around. Alternatively, if you don't win it and you're still picking between handhelds, use our ASUS ROG Ally X vs. Steam Deck OLED guide before you make a decision. Buying a new handheld shouldn't be taken lightly.